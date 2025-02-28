Read This Before Investing In A Countertop Dishwasher

Moving into a new house or apartment without a dishwasher can be a bummer — and it's even a non-negotiable for some. Often cited as one of the least favorite household chores, washing dishes by hand is time-consuming. However, installing a dishwasher into a kitchen is no easy task, and sometimes, it's simply out of the question. There's a tiny solution to make your life a lot easier: the countertop dishwasher.

A countertop dishwasher is exactly what it sounds like; it's a small cube that sits on the counter and washes dishes by pulling water from a connection to the kitchen sink (although some models allow you to instead load the water manually). Countertop dishwashers need to be plugged into a standard outlet for energy and empty the dirty water back into the kitchen sink. These machines do not require permanent installation like a traditional dishwasher, so they are a great option for short-term rentals, dorm rooms, and small apartments. For those living life on the road, countertop dishwashers also function in RVs.

But how many dishes can it hold? Most countertop dishwasher models hold around four to six place settings, making them perfect for an individual, couples, or small households. Countertop dishwashers follow the standard loading rules of the average dishwasher — so you will still need to avoid the typical dishwasher loading mistakes. Also, the dishwasher filter must be checked and cleared as normal, and built-up grime can be easily cleaned with vinegar and baking soda.