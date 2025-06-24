Stanley Tucci Opts For This Brand Of Tequila When Making His 3-Ingredient Tequila-Tini Cocktail

Stanley Tucci has become known for playing amateur mixologist on Instagram, showing his many delighted followers how to make his favorite cocktails, from a Negroni to an amazing Old-Fashioned to what he calls a "tequila-tini." The latter is essentially a tequila-based cocktail served in a classic martini glass to make you feel like you're sipping on a martini. His tequila of choice? Casamigos.

Specifically, the actor and food guru used the celebrity-favorite tequila and mezcal brand's Reposado tequila. Reposado, which translates to "rested" in Spanish, means that the tequila has been aged in oak barrels for at least two months, but often longer. This versatile kind of tequila typically is known for having a sweeter, more nuanced flavor with notes of vanilla, caramel, and spicy oak from its time sitting in the barrels. The product description for Casamigos' Reposado says it has a caramel aroma with hints of chocolate and tastes subtly of dried fruits.