Stanley Tucci Opts For This Brand Of Tequila When Making His 3-Ingredient Tequila-Tini Cocktail
Stanley Tucci has become known for playing amateur mixologist on Instagram, showing his many delighted followers how to make his favorite cocktails, from a Negroni to an amazing Old-Fashioned to what he calls a "tequila-tini." The latter is essentially a tequila-based cocktail served in a classic martini glass to make you feel like you're sipping on a martini. His tequila of choice? Casamigos.
Specifically, the actor and food guru used the celebrity-favorite tequila and mezcal brand's Reposado tequila. Reposado, which translates to "rested" in Spanish, means that the tequila has been aged in oak barrels for at least two months, but often longer. This versatile kind of tequila typically is known for having a sweeter, more nuanced flavor with notes of vanilla, caramel, and spicy oak from its time sitting in the barrels. The product description for Casamigos' Reposado says it has a caramel aroma with hints of chocolate and tastes subtly of dried fruits.
How to make a tequila-tini
Tequila aside, the only other ingredients required to throw this cocktail together is a triple sec like Cointreau, plenty of ice, and an orange for garnishing (the citrus fruit is one of the most popular cocktail garnishes your home bar needs). In terms of bar tools, the "Searching for Italy" host used basics like a small pitcher, a stirring spoon, a jigger for measuring out the alcohol, and a strainer to filter the ice when its time to pour into your martini glass.
Tucci's method for this making this recipe includes a lot of stirring, but he explained that the ingredients can be shaken too, if you prefer. If you don't know whether to shake or stir your cocktail, it really come down to what's in your drink. Cocktails that contain only different types of alcohol are often stirred, while shaken cocktails usually have other ingredients like eggs whites or different types of milk and juice.