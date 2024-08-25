How American Kewpie Mayo Differs From The Original

If you're tuned in to the world of food influencers, it won't be long before you hear somebody talking about Kewpie mayo. This Japanese condiment enjoys a level of popularity that verges on cultish, and with good reason. Many pro chefs consider Kewpie the best mayonnaise, thanks to its combination of flavor and texture. It is creamier than most other mayo brands and much richer. This is partly due to the fact that Kewpie is made with only egg yolks, while most other brands use whole eggs. You can see this fact reflected in Kewpie's light yellow hue. The other key to its flavor is monosodium glutamate, aka MSG, which brings a punch of umami flavor that no other mayonnaise offers.

Kewpie's history in Japan stretches back almost a century, but the condiment didn't appear at major American grocery chains until 2018. This has grown Kewpie's popularity in the States over the past few years, but the product most Americans are getting isn't the same one sold in Japan. The American version comes in smaller packages with a modified logo and without the iconic plastic sleeve that holds the Japanese version. That's nothing, however, compared to the change in ingredients, as American Kewpie omits MSG. This move has stirred controversy in the culinary world, with disagreements on how different the two products really are. More importantly, the choice to eliminate MSG points to a pervasive food myth that Americans just can't seem to move on from.

