The Low-Effort Way To Preserve Lemons Before They Go Bad — Without Losing Flavor
Lemons are a versatile citrus fruit that can add flavor to anything from a creamy pasta dish to a buttery pound cake to a refreshing sorbet. They can be stored on the counter or in the refrigerator, but they have a much longer shelf life when kept cold. Still, if you don't think you'll use those lemons by the time they go bad in the fridge, store them in the freezer for a quick and easy way to retain their freshness.
If you store lemons on the counter, you have about a week before they start to go bad. In the refrigerator, that shelf life extends to between four and six weeks. But in the freezer, whole lemons will stay fresh for up to four months. And there's more good news: Not only can you freeze whole lemons, but you can also freeze wedges, fresh lemon juice, and even just the zest. Make sure to wash the lemons well before freezing them, and store them in an airtight container or freezer-safe bag. If you're freezing the juice, look for the best lemons to buy for juicing. Then, juice them as normal, but make sure to remove any loose seeds before freezing.
Tips for freezing and defrosting lemons
If you want to freeze individual lemon wedges or slices, an easy way to ensure they don't stick together is to freeze them on a baking sheet until solid. Then, once you're sure they're fully frozen, store them together in an airtight container. This allows you to pull individual slices from the container without worrying about the juicy wedges or slices all freezing together. And if you're freezing fresh lemon juice, add it to an ice cube tray. Once frozen solid, place the cubes in a container, where you can grab as many or as few as you need without having to defrost all of the juice.
Whether you need them for a zesty recipe or just want to use them to clean your kitchen, there are two easy ways to defrost whole lemons. Either microwave the fruit for between 15 and 20 seconds, which should thaw the juices enough for you to slice it, or let it fully defrost in room-temperature water for up to 15 minutes.