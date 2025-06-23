The Low-Effort Way To Preserve Lemons Before They Go Bad — Without Losing Flavor

Lemons are a versatile citrus fruit that can add flavor to anything from a creamy pasta dish to a buttery pound cake to a refreshing sorbet. They can be stored on the counter or in the refrigerator, but they have a much longer shelf life when kept cold. Still, if you don't think you'll use those lemons by the time they go bad in the fridge, store them in the freezer for a quick and easy way to retain their freshness.

If you store lemons on the counter, you have about a week before they start to go bad. In the refrigerator, that shelf life extends to between four and six weeks. But in the freezer, whole lemons will stay fresh for up to four months. And there's more good news: Not only can you freeze whole lemons, but you can also freeze wedges, fresh lemon juice, and even just the zest. Make sure to wash the lemons well before freezing them, and store them in an airtight container or freezer-safe bag. If you're freezing the juice, look for the best lemons to buy for juicing. Then, juice them as normal, but make sure to remove any loose seeds before freezing.