Should You Store Whole Lemons In The Freezer?

Finding you have more lemons than you can use in one go is not surprising. This citrus fruit is a beloved ingredient used in several dishes, so it makes sense to buy it in bulk to stock up for future meals while taking advantage of built-in discounts. Plus, when the produce is in season, the thought of enjoying it at its freshest and tastiest state just pushes you to load your cart with more bags. But once you arrive home, the big question is how do you store the dozens of lemons? Should you store them whole in the freezer? Well, it depends, because there are pros and cons of using this preservation method.

One of the benefits of keeping lemons in the freezer is the extended shelf life. If you leave them on the countertop at room temperature they'll last about a week at most. Stash them in the fridge and after about one month, you'll find yourself with sad-looking, dried-out lemons in the crisper drawer. Conversely, freezing allows lemons to stay fresh for up to three to four months. This way you also reduce food waste as you hardly need to throw out any spoilt citrus. But beyond the long shelf life, freezing whole lemons offers convenience and nutritional benefits.