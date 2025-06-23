Don't Throw Away Old Wine Corks. Here's How To Make Them Useful In Your Kitchen

When it comes to upgrading your kitchen space with fun decor, staying within the confines of a budget can feel impossible. However, there are a few creative ways to utilize materials you may already have on hand. Next to using the simple Dollar Tree hack for extra storage on your kitchen counters, try decorating your kitchen space with one leftover byproduct: wine corks.

Cork's rustic appearance and neutral color visually melds with most kitchen spaces. Wine corks can also be cut down or manipulated to fit individual projects. That being said, if you're in the market to upgrade your kitchen island or breakfast bar, skip the wallpaper and try making your own unique design with old wine corks.

In the video below, two women upgrade their breakfast bar by cutting wine corks in half and then hot gluing them directly to the flat face of their breakfast nook. To copy this specific design or make an entirely new design for your own individual space, first map out your vision on paper and do some math to ensure you have enough corks for the job. Use a handy tool like the TOWOT Multi-Angle Miter Shears from Amazon to cut each cork vertically with ease. Instead of directly gluing your design to the interior walls of your home, you can also glue the corks to a cork board frame that can be mounted onto your wall with a removable adhesive like Hasaky's Heavy Duty Mounting Tape.