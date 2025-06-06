5 Decor Accents In Dolly Parton's Kitchen That Don't Break The Bank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dolly Parton is a country music icon. She's known for her decades-long singing and songwriting career, having written hits like "I Will Always Love You" and "9 to 5." But when she's not entertaining on stage, you might be able to find her in her cozy, country-style kitchen — and surprisingly, many of her décor elements are things you can bring into your own home without spending a ton of money. Even painting your kitchen a certain color can change the space without breaking the bank.

Parton sat down for an interview with Reese Witherspoon back in 2018, and fans were lucky enough to see the inside of the singer's kitchen. All things considered, it looked pretty ordinary, but it was Dolly-fied — if you looked closely, pops of color from plants, wall accents, and even towels adorned the kitchen. And while her large island, elegant countertops, and ample cabinetry cost quite a bit, here are five things you can take from Parton's kitchen style and incorporate into your own space for just a few dollars.