5 Decor Accents In Dolly Parton's Kitchen That Don't Break The Bank
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dolly Parton is a country music icon. She's known for her decades-long singing and songwriting career, having written hits like "I Will Always Love You" and "9 to 5." But when she's not entertaining on stage, you might be able to find her in her cozy, country-style kitchen — and surprisingly, many of her décor elements are things you can bring into your own home without spending a ton of money. Even painting your kitchen a certain color can change the space without breaking the bank.
Parton sat down for an interview with Reese Witherspoon back in 2018, and fans were lucky enough to see the inside of the singer's kitchen. All things considered, it looked pretty ordinary, but it was Dolly-fied — if you looked closely, pops of color from plants, wall accents, and even towels adorned the kitchen. And while her large island, elegant countertops, and ample cabinetry cost quite a bit, here are five things you can take from Parton's kitchen style and incorporate into your own space for just a few dollars.
Decorative dish towels
Dish towels are an easy way to brighten up a kitchen space for two reasons: they're inexpensive, and they're not permanent. Toss them over the oven handle like Dolly Parton does, or even over dishwasher handles or on the counter near the sink, and they can warm up a space while bringing inviting color. And since they're affordable, you can change them out any time you're craving a different pattern. These Lucomb Swedish dishcloths come in a variety of patterns to reflect whatever mood you're in.
For ease, it's best to purchase dish towels that can be tossed in the washer and dryer. In addition to being a pretty decoration, they're also functional for drying dishes and can cut down on paper towel use, ultimately saving you money and reducing waste. Plus, patterns hide stains more easily, so all the more reason to buy some fun ones for your kitchen.
Wallpaper accents
Maybe you want vibrant walls but can't commit to fully wrapping your kitchen in a fun design — not to mention, wallpaper can be time-consuming to install and more expensive than you'd think. In Dolly Parton's kitchen, wallpaper makes a sneaky appearance as just a thick, straight line up and down otherwise-neutral walls. It breaks through the blandness just enough to make a statement without feeling overbearing (though we're not opposed to bringing back the '90s trend of floral wallpaper). Still not sure? Just use peel-and-stick wallpaper, which is less costly than the real stuff and can be removed much more easily. This way, if you get tired of the look, it's a breeze to change things up.
Choose a color or pattern that you can incorporate easily into other parts of your kitchen. For example, the wallpaper and dish towels can both be vibrant and fun, but they shouldn't totally clash; make sure the patterns and colors blend. The space should feel exciting, but not too busy.
Potted indoor plants
Plants don't just look pretty; according to research out of Texas A&M, they can boost your mental health, too. Plants can bring you joy in the same way as a household pet, so keeping a few in your kitchen — the heart of the home — is not only an easy decor trick but also a therapeutic one. Dolly Parton has house plants sitting on the chest near her dining room table. They're visible from the kitchen, too, so they brighten up both rooms.
Before purchasing anything, understand which plants thrive indoors. Pay attention to how much water and sunlight they need, and keep them near a window if recommended. Pothos and philodendron plants are great if you just want greenery, while African violets and clivias add some exciting color. If you're worried about the responsibility of being a plant parent, stick with something easy to maintain, such as a succulent. Place a coffee filter in the bottom of the pot to help with drainage and keep soil in place.
Decorative utensil holders
Utensils don't always have to be stored in drawers, and if you have pretty serving spoons or spatulas, you might want to show them off. Dolly Parton has a decorative utensil holder on her kitchen island, as well as a wall utensil holder on the far side of her cooking space. It's a perfect way to decoratively display the utensils that don't easily fit into drawers, such as long ladles and wide whisks.
You can keep things elegant and elevated with a wood or ivory-toned ceramic holder, or bring in the color with a patterned option, such as this LEAZUL funky floral holder. If you go this route, remember to clean the utensil holders regularly. It's one of those areas of the kitchen most people forget to sanitize, but over time, bacteria and even food splatters can make their way into that container. Simply wash it with soap and water to remove any built-up bacteria.
Colorful placemats
If you have an eat-in kitchen, don't forget to decorate the dining table. You don't have to have full dinnerware sets at each seat like they do in the furniture stores, but placemats can rest on the table whether you're eating or not, and they fill up an otherwise-empty space, especially if the table is large. You can do the same for a kitchen island if you have one, but limit the placemats to either one or the other if your kitchen has both a table and an island; there can be too much of a good thing.
Woven placemats are neutral and bring a summery, airy vibe to any space; they'll pair with just about any dining table tone. Bright, patterned placemats — which is what Dolly Parton opts for on her table — jazz things up without overdoing the color in the kitchen. Contrast shapes, too. If you have a square table, use round placemats and vice versa, which adds dimension to the space.