How Wine Corks Can Stylishly Protect Your Kitchen Countertops
To maintain the functionality and aesthetic appeal of your kitchen countertops, it's essential to protect them from heat damage, scratches, and stains caused by daily cooking and food prep. Whether you have a butcher block or a countertop made of granite, the best type of stone, it can be tricky to find the right tools and protective gear for preserving the integrity of your kitchen's most hardworking and handy surface. Instead of buying new mats, pads, and trivets, get crafty and create a protective countertop mat using wine corks.
Cork is naturally heat-resistant, lightweight, and slightly cushioned, which makes it an ideal buffer between hot pans or sharp utensils and your countertop surface. Cork also contains suberin – a waxy, moisture-resistant substance that limits mold growth. When creatively assembled into a mat, wine corks create a breathable layer that disperses heat and absorbs minor impacts, protecting your counters from burns, scratches, and general wear and tear. The textured surface of corks also helps prevent sliding, keeping dishes and cookware in place during use. Not to mention that a whopping 13 billion corks are produced each year according to the Natural Cork Council, making this DIY solution practical and eco-friendly in equal parts. Reduce, reuse, recycle!
Tips for making wine cork countertop mats
Creating a wine cork trivet or countertop mat is a fun, crafty, and amusing, albeit functional, art project, so don't take yourself too seriously along the way. However, it's helpful to keep a few tips in mind to get the most out of this environmentally friendly, low-waste, and life-upgrading kitchen hack.
If you don't want to wait weeks or months to gather enough corks to assemble a kitchen countertop mat, consider purchasing recycled corks, like those from the Jelinek Cork Group, online or at specialty craft shops that sell them in bulk. When assembling your mat, try placing the corks horizontally and vertically for a varied pattern that adds visual interest and functional grip. Use a strong, heat-resistant adhesive like hot glue or industrial-strength craft glue to ensure the mat holds together through daily use. Don't stop at just one size, either: You can make miniature versions of your wine cork trivet to use as coasters or pinboards around the house.
Like all kitchen tools, appliances, and gadgets, you'll want to clean your upcycled wine cork countertop mat from time to time. The best and easiest way to keep it fresh is by wiping it down with a soft cloth dipped in gentle dish soap and water. Although cork is moisture-resistant, it's not totally waterproof, so avoid soaking it for extended periods of time.