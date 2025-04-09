How Wine Corks Can Stylishly Protect Your Kitchen Countertops

Creating a wine cork trivet or countertop mat is a fun, crafty, and amusing, albeit functional, art project, so don't take yourself too seriously along the way. However, it's helpful to keep a few tips in mind to get the most out of this environmentally friendly, low-waste, and life-upgrading kitchen hack.

If you don't want to wait weeks or months to gather enough corks to assemble a kitchen countertop mat, consider purchasing recycled corks, like those from the Jelinek Cork Group, online or at specialty craft shops that sell them in bulk. When assembling your mat, try placing the corks horizontally and vertically for a varied pattern that adds visual interest and functional grip. Use a strong, heat-resistant adhesive like hot glue or industrial-strength craft glue to ensure the mat holds together through daily use. Don't stop at just one size, either: You can make miniature versions of your wine cork trivet to use as coasters or pinboards around the house.

Like all kitchen tools, appliances, and gadgets, you'll want to clean your upcycled wine cork countertop mat from time to time. The best and easiest way to keep it fresh is by wiping it down with a soft cloth dipped in gentle dish soap and water. Although cork is moisture-resistant, it's not totally waterproof, so avoid soaking it for extended periods of time.