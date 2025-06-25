How To Unclog A Kitchen Sink Quickly And Without Costly Repairs

A clogged kitchen sink is a high-priority maintenance issue. Left unattended, the smell of grime and rotten food permeates the kitchen and leaves you without the area where you strain water, wash your hands, and clean the dishes. Depending on the clog at hand, there's often a quick fix to get the sink back to normal and get you back to cooking the recipes you love.

Most standard kitchen sink clogs come from food scraps and everyday wear and tear. Minor clogs can be resolved with the baking soda-and-vinegar hack or by pouring boiling water down the drain. Liquid solutions work to dissolve grease and grime but they can't fix bigger problems, such as stuck food scraps. Serious sink buildup might require a plunger or other tool. Before trying out any of these hacks, get rid of any excess water pooled in the sink. Wait for it to drain or empty it manually by pouring the water into the bathtub or other sink (straining out any food chunks). You can start troubleshooting once the sink is empty. If any of these quick fixes don't work, a professional plumber can help set your kitchen sink right.