Can you imagine a world without ketchup; that perfectly sweet and tangy condiment which has the power to transform even the driest plate of fries into pure happiness? Never mind the moment you drizzle it onto a hot dog and take that first bite. (You can already feel your mouth watering, can't you?) Still, once you hear how well it shines a silver spoon, you'll be the most hungry to clean with it.

Rumor has it, ketchup has a fascinatingly bizarre history of evolution. Ancient records from 300 B.C. suggest that it was actually southern Chinese chefs who first came up with it. They used it as a dipping sauce and called it kê-tsiap. But it wasn't really tomatoes that they relied on for their recipe, just good old delicious fermented fish brine. It took a couple of millennia for ketchup to become the beloved classic we know today. This happened when American scientist and Philadelphia native James Mease introduced the first tomato-based formula to the world in 1812.

Ever since, ketchup has become a global sensation, with people constantly finding new ways to enhance not only its flavor, but also its purpose. Did you know ketchup can help clean burnt sugar from a pan? Well, it turns out that's not the only thing it can tackle. Grab your silverware because ketchup is, in fact, a very powerful cleaning agent. And the best part? No need to do any scrubbing. Just let your knives and spoons soak in it for a while, as this amazing condiment works its magic.