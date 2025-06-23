The Not-Yet-Forgotten Buffet Chain That's Working Hard For A Comeback

All you can eat pizza, salad, pasta, and dessert sounds like a great restaurant concept, right? This is exactly what American buffet-style chain Cicis Pizza has offered up since 1985 — that is, until the business became one of the popular pizza chains to declare bankruptcy. Now, four years later, the franchise chain is making a comeback.

What happened to Cicis Pizza? When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, buffets and dine-in eating in the United States were shut down essentially overnight for health and safety concerns. According to Restaurant Dive, 86% of Cicis revenue depended on dine-in traffic, you can imagine what dine-in closures did to its profits. In 2019, the business brought in $177 million, and in 2020, $76 million. Buffets don't always offer the highest quality food, and these concepts have seen a decline in popularity in recent years. In the years before the pandemic, sales and customer traffic had already been falling at Cicis.

Lower sales, $81 million in debt, and the pandemic shutdown led to the chain declaring bankruptcy in January 2021. Surprisingly, just two months later, Cicis re-emerged under new ownership of D&G Investors (who had already purchased the debt and converted it to equity), with a new president and franchise owner to revive the chain.