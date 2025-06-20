The New York Sandwich That Makes Cubed Chicken The Star
Sandwiches signal civic identity more frequently than one might at first imagine. Philadelphia has its Whiz or provolone-cloaked cheesesteak, New Orleans its muffuletta, Miami its Cubano, and so many more über-regional combinations use bread and studiously selected fillings to signal, "this must be the place." New York, of course, has more than a few state and city-born sandwiches, among its myriad bodega breakfast favorites, chopped cheese, and competitive pastrami options. Spiedies, their name a close approximation of the Italian word for skewer, are local to Binghamton in the state's Southern Tier, and were created by Italian immigrants around the 1920s.
To make spiedies, simply grill skewered, marinated meat and serve it on Italian bread. Given all the potential for protein versatility and the ubiquity of its typical vehicle, you might have even already had something close to a spiedie somewhere else around the world, only by another name. Those marinades and sauces can vary from household to household, so spiedies needn't be identical in flavor to earn the moniker, but they do need to follow the same architectural formula to fit the bill. Chicken is a nice, neutral choice for your introduction to the classic sandwich, and it's easy to prepare at home.
Bringing New York State's spiedies into your own kitchen
Most spiedie marinades are vinegar-based, and most preparations call for at least 24 hours of soaking, so you'll want to get your cubed chicken in the mix right away. Lemon juice, salt, black pepper, and garlic are also obvious inclusions, and spiedie marinades will also typically add a broad range of herbs. The chicken should still have a visible speckling of ingredients like thyme and oregano once they're ready to meet the heat.
Skewers, naturally, are also a crucial component to the spiedie, so break out your metal spears or start soaking your wooden sticks in water prior to cooking. Once you've pierced those cubes, an outdoor grill is ideal for finishing spiedie meat, but your oven's broiler is a terrific alternative when you know how to adjust its racks. Once the skewers are finished, you'll cradle the stack with the bottom half of the sliced Italian bread and use a light grip to slide the skewer right out. The sandwiches are just a lot tastier when they aren't piercing your palate.