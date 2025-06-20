The New York Sandwich That Makes Cubed Chicken The Star

Sandwiches signal civic identity more frequently than one might at first imagine. Philadelphia has its Whiz or provolone-cloaked cheesesteak, New Orleans its muffuletta, Miami its Cubano, and so many more über-regional combinations use bread and studiously selected fillings to signal, "this must be the place." New York, of course, has more than a few state and city-born sandwiches, among its myriad bodega breakfast favorites, chopped cheese, and competitive pastrami options. Spiedies, their name a close approximation of the Italian word for skewer, are local to Binghamton in the state's Southern Tier, and were created by Italian immigrants around the 1920s.

To make spiedies, simply grill skewered, marinated meat and serve it on Italian bread. Given all the potential for protein versatility and the ubiquity of its typical vehicle, you might have even already had something close to a spiedie somewhere else around the world, only by another name. Those marinades and sauces can vary from household to household, so spiedies needn't be identical in flavor to earn the moniker, but they do need to follow the same architectural formula to fit the bill. Chicken is a nice, neutral choice for your introduction to the classic sandwich, and it's easy to prepare at home.