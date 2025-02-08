The Right Way To Adjust Your Oven Racks For Broiling

If you find yourself intimidated by your oven's broiler, you're not alone. Using a high-temperature heating source and placing your carefully prepared dish close to that source seems like a recipe for a smoke-alarm-inducing disaster. In reality, it's not that serious. In fact, with a few helpful tips, we're hoping to change the narrative on broiling so that the once-neglected feature of your oven becomes your new best friend.

Because broilers typically have pretty basic temperature settings (on or off, or high or low), moderating their heat might feel like an unsolvable mystery. But the trick to nailing your broiler's heat is simple: It's all about distance. By moving your oven rack closer to or further from the heat source, you can more precisely regulate its heat.

Particularly helpful recipes will actually tell you how far your food should be from the heating element. A skirt steak recipe, for instance, might tell you to sear your steak 3 inches away from the source. If your steak is about 2 inches thick and your broiling pan is about 1 inch thick, then your oven rack should be 6 inches away from the top of the oven. If you're not great at eyeballing distances and you don't want to bust out your measuring tape, you can follow this basic rule of thumb: The thicker the food, the further from the heat source it should be.