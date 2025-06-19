The Best Beer To Use For Drunken Black Beans

Drunken black beans don't need much to be seriously delicious. Just some aromatics, beans, and beer is all it really takes to whip up a batch yourself. However, a lot of people simply default to whatever beer is in the fridge, which can be a mistake, because choosing the right beer can turn this from a side dish into something you'd happily devour all on its own.

Chef Rick Bayless, owner of Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Xoco, and Bar Sótano, spoke exclusively with Chowhound and told us that you have to use a beer with a round, balanced flavor. And this is important: The beer isn't an add-on or a garnish to simply be added in at the end. "It becomes part of the liquid for simmering the beans," he says. "I like it added from the very beginning." You need to make sure you pour in the beer in at the start of cooking and let it simmer down along with everything else so by the time the beans are ready, the beer's flavor will be woven into the dish. No one wants beans with beer just floating on top.

While any beer will technically work, different beers will affect the flavor, especially as hops can go bitter when cooked. And the wasteful mistake everyone makes with canned black beans is draining and rinsing away all that thick liquid it comes floating in. That starchy liquid can actually add even more body and flavor, when integrated with the beer and other flavors early in the cooking process.