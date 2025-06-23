The Common Salad Dressing That Actually Works Wonders On Ice Cream
There is something so desirable about pairing contrasting sweet and savory flavors together, and ice cream lovers can attest. Scoop shops around the country beckon customers with over the top combinations, featuring everything from bacon to peanut butter and saffron in their churned delights. One somewhat off the wall ingredient that has been creeping into the frozen conversation is balsamic vinegar.
Many ice cream makers have capitalized on this trend, like the Salt & Straw chain with its unique Strawberry and Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper flavor. It couldn't be easier to mimic some of these in demand taste sensations by adding savory toppings to your ice cream at home. Balsamic vinegar may seem like a counterintuitive play, but you may be a convert after tasting a drizzle on top of a scoop of vanilla ice cream. This prized, slightly acidic condiment magically amps up the buttery notes in the ice cream, making each bite feel more decadent and complex.
Choose your balsamic wisely
As an ice cream topping, you'll want to choose a quality balsamic vinegar (preferably aged) rather than vinaigrette. The goal is a concentrated and elevated accent that will cling pleasantly to the ice cream and lightly coat your palate, not douse your treat in salad dressing.
Traditional balsamic, hailing from Modena, Italy, is definitely a more expensive ingredient, but a little bit goes a very long way. The aging process brings out the inherent sweetness of the cooked grape must, making it a surprising and luscious umami ice cream that will wake up your taste buds. Look for balsamic that is labeled Protected Designation of Origin (DOP), meaning it can only be harvested and made in the Modena region, to ensure top quality and taste. For the ultimate sundae mashup of sweet, slightly tart, unctuous, and fresh, add sliced strawberries to your ice cream bowl.