The Common Salad Dressing That Actually Works Wonders On Ice Cream

There is something so desirable about pairing contrasting sweet and savory flavors together, and ice cream lovers can attest. Scoop shops around the country beckon customers with over the top combinations, featuring everything from bacon to peanut butter and saffron in their churned delights. One somewhat off the wall ingredient that has been creeping into the frozen conversation is balsamic vinegar.

Many ice cream makers have capitalized on this trend, like the Salt & Straw chain with its unique Strawberry and Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper flavor. It couldn't be easier to mimic some of these in demand taste sensations by adding savory toppings to your ice cream at home. Balsamic vinegar may seem like a counterintuitive play, but you may be a convert after tasting a drizzle on top of a scoop of vanilla ice cream. This prized, slightly acidic condiment magically amps up the buttery notes in the ice cream, making each bite feel more decadent and complex.