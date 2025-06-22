One Store-Bought Pineapple (And 16 Months) Is All You Need To Have An Abundance Of The Tropical Fruit

After your pineapple crown is a bit dry and totally flesh-free, it's time to get planting. You've got two options: planting in soil, or helping your plant develop roots in water before planting in soil (a water bottle fashioned into a planter can work well for this). If you choose the latter, place the end of your crown into a jar of water, and be sure to change the water every two to three days to prevent bacterial issues.

Whether you help your plant root by using the water method or you plant directly in soil, you should start to see roots growing within about three weeks. At this point, it's time to transfer your plant to a pot. You'll want to choose an option that drains well, as waterlogged pineapple plants won't thrive — pineapples are used to growing in tropical climates, and don't need a ton of watering to grow. If you have drier air in your home, use a humidifier or keep a plant mister on hand to give leaves a spritz every now and then, but again — don't overdo it.

Pineapple plants don't have super-deep root systems, so it's key to use a heavy soil to help them stay put (mixing standard potting soil with sand can help). You may want to place mulch on top of the potting soil to provide some extra weight. Be sure you're only burying the actual crown of the plant in the soil — if you bury the leaves, they'll rot.