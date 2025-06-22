The Sneaky Way Marinades Get Too Salty (And How To Keep It In Check)

There's nothing quite like the sizzle of marinated pork, chicken, fish, or beef hitting the grill. Instantly, the air is filled with the scent of garlic, soy sauce, pineapple, or whatever other flavor-enhancing ingredients you included in your marinade. Getting a marinade just right can take a bit of practice, however. Chowhound talked exclusively with Matt Abdoo, the executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, which has locations in New York, Boston, and Florida, to get some help on overcoming one of the most common marinade mistakes: how to infuse flavor without making the meat overly salty.

"The best way to prevent a marinade from becoming too salty is to limit not just the added salt, but also salty ingredients like soy sauce or Worcestershire," Abdoo says. "Always taste your marinade before using it — if it tastes too salty beforehand, it'll likely make your meat too salty, too. You can always add a pinch of salt before or after cooking if needed, but once it's in the marinade, there's no taking it out." Of course, even if you end up with an overly salty marinade, that doesn't mean all hope is lost. There are a few ways to fix it.