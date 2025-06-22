Never Clean Your Stainless Steel Sink With Bleach. Here's Why
Bleach is an effective, commonly used cleaner and disinfectant in the kitchen, killing most viruses and bacteria within a matter of minutes. However, it's not always the best choice for certain types of materials, including stainless steel. Chowhound gained exclusive insight from an expert into why this popular caustic cleaner should not be used on your stainless steel sink.
According to Alexis Rochester, investigative chemist and owner of Chemistry Cachet, "Bleach is not a good option for stainless steel for many reasons. First, it can damage the surface of the stainless steel. Damaging the top layer of the stainless steel can lead to rusting." Indeed, stainless steel contains a metal alloy called chromium, which serves as a protective layer that resists rust and corrosion. Over time, the use of bleach on your stainless steel kitchen sink will strip this layer and lead to discoloration and possibly even pitting (small indentations or holes).
Bleach also leaves the sink looking dull and unclean, says Rochester. Luckily, there are less caustic cleaners that will bring your stainless steel sink back to pristine condition. Gentle cleaners like vinegar will leave your sink's protective, rust-resistant layer intact and make it look shiny and new again.
Better cleaning options for stainless steel sinks
Instead of reaching for the bleach, choose a different cleaning product that is also a pantry staple. According to Alexis Rochester, "The best ingredient for stainless steel is 5% white distilled vinegar." As for how much of it you need and how to use it, she says, "You can make a homemade solution with 1 cup of white distilled vinegar and 2 tbsp distilled water. Add this to a spray bottle, spray your stainless steel sink, let it sit a few minutes, then wipe off with a microfiber cloth."
The acetic acid in white distilled vinegar is gentle yet effective for cleaning grime and food particles in your sink. Bear in mind that the type of vinegar Rochester recommends is considered cooking vinegar based on it's concentrated strength. Cleaning vinegar can be much more acidic, with a concentration of 6% or higher (making it more powerful and more harsh on your stainless steel). Once you're done washing your sink with it, there are numerous other ways to keep your kitchen fresh and clean with vinegar as well.
While vinegar has the ability to destroy some bacteria, it is not an EPA-registered disinfectant since it has not been proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria in a certain time. To disinfect your sink without bleach, spray it with hydrogen peroxide, allow it to sit for a few minutes, and rinse. This should ideally be done once per week, or more depending on your cooking habits. Hydrogen peroxide is an oxygen-based bleach that is less corrosive than chlorine-based bleach, making it safer for your stainless steel sink.