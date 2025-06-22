Never Clean Your Stainless Steel Sink With Bleach. Here's Why

Bleach is an effective, commonly used cleaner and disinfectant in the kitchen, killing most viruses and bacteria within a matter of minutes. However, it's not always the best choice for certain types of materials, including stainless steel. Chowhound gained exclusive insight from an expert into why this popular caustic cleaner should not be used on your stainless steel sink.

According to Alexis Rochester, investigative chemist and owner of Chemistry Cachet, "Bleach is not a good option for stainless steel for many reasons. First, it can damage the surface of the stainless steel. Damaging the top layer of the stainless steel can lead to rusting." Indeed, stainless steel contains a metal alloy called chromium, which serves as a protective layer that resists rust and corrosion. Over time, the use of bleach on your stainless steel kitchen sink will strip this layer and lead to discoloration and possibly even pitting (small indentations or holes).

Bleach also leaves the sink looking dull and unclean, says Rochester. Luckily, there are less caustic cleaners that will bring your stainless steel sink back to pristine condition. Gentle cleaners like vinegar will leave your sink's protective, rust-resistant layer intact and make it look shiny and new again.