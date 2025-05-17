How To Bring Back Your Stainless Steel Sink Back To Pristine Condition

There are several benefits of stainless steel sinks, including their durability, longevity, hygienic quality, and modern aesthetic. Although largely rust-resistant, this type of sink can show signs of wear over time, particularly heavily-used kitchen sinks. Luckily, they are fairly easy to clean, as long as some care is taken to avoid scratches. The best way to make your stainless steel sink look shiny and new again is to use non-abrasive cleansers that you probably already have in your kitchen: baking soda and vinegar.

Although stainless steel has a high resistance to corrosion due to its chromium content, overtime your sink can look dull and grimy due to the buildup of grease and food particles, as well as water spots and stains. While minimally wiping and rinsing your sink every day with dish soap will help prevent an overload of grime and grease accumulation, it's important to do a deep clean at least once per week to keep your stainless steel sink in pristine condition.

Equally, if not more salient, cleaning your sink will help prevent the buildup of germs. It should come as no surprise that sinks, especially in the kitchen, are breeding grounds for bacteria. In a 2011 study, the National Sanitation Foundation found that kitchen sinks were the second "germiest home item" (kitchen sponges/rags being first). Thus, it's crucial to clean and sanitize your kitchen sink on at least a weekly basis and especially when touched by raw meat to eliminate possible salmonella and E. coli contamination.