The Brunch Hack That'll Change How You Look At Texas Roadhouse Rolls Forever

Texas Roadhouse rolls are more than just a complimentary appetizer for people dining in at the restaurant; they're deliciously versatile little chunks of pillow-y heaven that can be used in a variety of Texas Roadhouse roll-based recipes. Yes, you can do more than tear a piece of tasty bread and dip it into the fluffy Texas Roadhouse butter like so many millions of people have. One thoughtful YouTube channel, the Milehams, took home their leftover rolls, whipped up a little homemade syrup and French toast batter, and then dunked the rolls, substituting them for French toast bread slices to make a decadent brunch treat.

Your mileage may vary on how sweet you may like your French toast batter, especially considering Texas Roadhouse rolls and butter are pretty sweet as it is. Still, this hack is truly mouthwatering and deceptively simple. It makes you wonder about what other creative recipe options can call for a Texas Roadhouse roll substitute.