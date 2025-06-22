The Brunch Hack That'll Change How You Look At Texas Roadhouse Rolls Forever
Texas Roadhouse rolls are more than just a complimentary appetizer for people dining in at the restaurant; they're deliciously versatile little chunks of pillow-y heaven that can be used in a variety of Texas Roadhouse roll-based recipes. Yes, you can do more than tear a piece of tasty bread and dip it into the fluffy Texas Roadhouse butter like so many millions of people have. One thoughtful YouTube channel, the Milehams, took home their leftover rolls, whipped up a little homemade syrup and French toast batter, and then dunked the rolls, substituting them for French toast bread slices to make a decadent brunch treat.
Your mileage may vary on how sweet you may like your French toast batter, especially considering Texas Roadhouse rolls and butter are pretty sweet as it is. Still, this hack is truly mouthwatering and deceptively simple. It makes you wonder about what other creative recipe options can call for a Texas Roadhouse roll substitute.
More uses for extra Texas Roadhouse rolls
When it comes to using extra Texas Roadhouse rolls, one of the most important things to remember is that you can freeze them for later, so don't feel a ton of pressure to have a recipe incorporating your rolls all planned out for your post-Texas Roadhouse dining experience. In addition to the French toast above, you can use Texas Roadhouse rolls for a slew of delicious and simple meals or desserts. Winners include bread pudding, a toasted garlic variation on the typically baked rolls, or as delicious and easy-to-make slider buns.
Honestly, even if you want to simply eat the rolls and dip 'em into the condiment of your choice, that's totally acceptable, just make sure to reheat fully them for extra goodness! Use a panini press on them for some extra crispness, or turn them into finger sandwiches. The best part of the Texas Roadhouse rolls is the endless options afforded to us by their undeniable deliciousness.