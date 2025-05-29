Yes, You Can Freeze Texas Roadhouse Rolls (And You'll Be Glad You Did)

Bread is almost always good, and free bread is even better, but Texas Roadhouse rolls are on a different level of deliciousness. The fluffy, perfectly chewy, warm dinner rolls that greet patrons whenever they slide into a Texas Roadhouse booth are the carb equivalent of cozying up with a warm blanket. Pure comfort food. It's worth dining in just for that awesome first chunk of a roll slathered in the honey cinnamon butter, and it's hard to believe these rolls are complimentary, and you can take home what you don't finish. For the roll enthusiast: Did you know you can order Texas Roadhouse rolls to go, butter and all, for under $5? You may think they are best fresh out of the oven at the restaurant, but if you have some extra rolls (or a desperate craving), you can enjoy these iconic bundles of flavor at home whenever you want by simply freezing them.

Yes, Texas Roadhouse rolls can be frozen, stored, and ready for you whenever your heart desires. The concept of having these special appetizers on-hand is kind of mind-blowing in itself, and the best part is that it's not hard to preserve them for up to months at a time. All you really need is a large enough sandwich bag to hold a good amount of rolls, to push as much air out of the bag as possible, and then to throw them in the freezer. Bonus points if you want to do this with a vacuum sealer. Just make sure you don't put these delicate delights underneath anything heavy or they'll get flattened.