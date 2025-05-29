Yes, You Can Freeze Texas Roadhouse Rolls (And You'll Be Glad You Did)
Bread is almost always good, and free bread is even better, but Texas Roadhouse rolls are on a different level of deliciousness. The fluffy, perfectly chewy, warm dinner rolls that greet patrons whenever they slide into a Texas Roadhouse booth are the carb equivalent of cozying up with a warm blanket. Pure comfort food. It's worth dining in just for that awesome first chunk of a roll slathered in the honey cinnamon butter, and it's hard to believe these rolls are complimentary, and you can take home what you don't finish. For the roll enthusiast: Did you know you can order Texas Roadhouse rolls to go, butter and all, for under $5? You may think they are best fresh out of the oven at the restaurant, but if you have some extra rolls (or a desperate craving), you can enjoy these iconic bundles of flavor at home whenever you want by simply freezing them.
Yes, Texas Roadhouse rolls can be frozen, stored, and ready for you whenever your heart desires. The concept of having these special appetizers on-hand is kind of mind-blowing in itself, and the best part is that it's not hard to preserve them for up to months at a time. All you really need is a large enough sandwich bag to hold a good amount of rolls, to push as much air out of the bag as possible, and then to throw them in the freezer. Bonus points if you want to do this with a vacuum sealer. Just make sure you don't put these delicate delights underneath anything heavy or they'll get flattened.
Is it worth freezing Texas Roadhouse rolls?
Ordering Texas Roadhouse rolls to go is actually quite affordable, considering how tasty they are. A dozen will cost $4.99, a half-dozen is $2.99, and extra butter is $1.99. If you've got the freezer space and you like planning out your meals, picking up some extra rolls is definitely worth it. Imagine the surprise of putting Texas Roadhouse rolls on the Thanksgiving dinner table? You just need to wrap them in foil and bake at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 10-15 minutes if thawed, or about 20 minutes if they're still frozen. Remember: The foil is key. Wrap 'em tight so it locks in the moisture of the roll.
You can also use the rolls for more than just a side with butter. They're the perfect size for a slider or a spring ham sandwich with some spicy mustard and horseradish to cut through and complement the sweetness of the bread. The options are endless. You can get creative and use them as a vehicle for a fondue dip. Or, you can get decadent and dip them in some melted chocolate for dessert. The best part is that you can do this all with some rolls that you froze well ahead of time. No need to take a special trip to your local Texas Roadhouse, you're getting these amazing rolls on your schedule. You're having your
cake rolls and eating 'em too.