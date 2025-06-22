When Pairing Beer With Mexican Food, Here's What To Reach For

A visit to a Mexican restaurant may call for a margarita. If you're not in the mood for a cocktail, then the next best choice would be a cold beer to pair alongside chips and guac. But which beer pairs perfectly alongside spicy salsas and flavor-loaded tacos?

The answer in this case is easy: a lager, the most common beer found throughout the world. Chowhound spoke to Rick Bayless, owner of Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Xoco, and Bar Sótano, who explained further, "Most Mexican beers are lagers and their bright crispness offers a welcome contrast to the foods' richness and slow-simmered depth of flavor." Lagers are bottom-fermented beers, which means they are defined by the fact that the yeast used in the fermentation process settles at the bottom of the brewing vessel. In terms of taste, these beers are often referred to as "easy drinkers," with a clean, crisp flavor and sometimes a subtle touch of sweetness.

When dining at a Mexican restaurant, you won't have to put much thought into what beer you order, as most readily supply a variety of lagers. So why exactly does this beer and food pairing work? According to Bayless, "Typically, the antojitos (masa-based snacks) are great with beer because the richness of tlacoyos, sopes, quesadillas, tamales, etc. is beautifully contrasted by the crispness of Mexican lagers."

Antojitos can also be fried, so if you have something golden, crispy, and a little oily, the beverage paired alongside it should be light, refreshing, and clean without overpowering flavors. In this situation, think of the lager as a palate cleanser in between bites of salsas, spices, fried foods, and flavorful meats.