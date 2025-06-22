The Unexpected Spice That Makes Coffee Taste Like A Warm, Morning Delight

Although it may sound like an unexpected addition, there are several traditional coffee preparations that feature clove. For example, Middle Eastern-style coffee traditionally uses cardamom, although cloves also occasionally make it into the mix. Their powerful aromatics do well alongside the robust and strong notes of Turkish-style coffee — the spice is ground into the uber-fine coffee, then traditionally boiled in a special device called a cezve. You could even try such a rendition sans cardamom; pre-ground coffee with just clove can occasionally be found in Turkey.

Alternatively, if you're after a less intensely flavored clove coffee, then steep the spice into a simple syrup. Combine sugar, water, and cloves, and simmer the mixture on a stove. You can then easily use this liquid as you would other coffee syrups; flavor everything from cappuccinos to cold brews and even iced lattes. Since you have the option to add as little as only a drop of the syrup to coffee, this method presents one of the most light-handed clove additions for the most subtle flavor.

And finally, if you're really after a dash of clove flavor, then simply heat the whole spice alongside instant coffee in water. Let simmer until the brew comes to a boil, then strain and enjoy a clove-flavored cup. With a dash of sugar and an optional hit of cream, it might just become your new daily go-to.