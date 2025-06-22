The Unexpected Spice That Makes Coffee Taste Like A Warm, Morning Delight
Most often, coffee drinkers deliberate whether to enjoy their cup straight or with milk. Yet, there's the expansive potential of further seasonings, too. Whether it's fruit flavored syrups you should add to coffee for a bright sweetness, or the delectable melding of coffee and chocolate in a mocha, the morning pick-me-up can take on a broad array of flavors. And if you're looking for a spiced addition that's particularly warm and comforting, then turn to cloves.
This dried flower bud is used in Chinese five spice, baking applications, South Asian cuisine, as well as beverages like a chai latte. The spice's distinct sweet and spiced aroma brings a delightful flavor that's associated with the holidays — a lovely way to start the day. And the methods of combining clove and coffee are numerous. You could craft a clove syrup to work into a mug of joe, grind the spice into a Turkish-style coffee, or simply add the spice to instant coffee. Each method delights with its own pleasant palate, but no matter the option you go with, you can expect a warm and flavorful cup of joe.
Infuse coffee with clove for a delectably spiced drink
Although it may sound like an unexpected addition, there are several traditional coffee preparations that feature clove. For example, Middle Eastern-style coffee traditionally uses cardamom, although cloves also occasionally make it into the mix. Their powerful aromatics do well alongside the robust and strong notes of Turkish-style coffee — the spice is ground into the uber-fine coffee, then traditionally boiled in a special device called a cezve. You could even try such a rendition sans cardamom; pre-ground coffee with just clove can occasionally be found in Turkey.
Alternatively, if you're after a less intensely flavored clove coffee, then steep the spice into a simple syrup. Combine sugar, water, and cloves, and simmer the mixture on a stove. You can then easily use this liquid as you would other coffee syrups; flavor everything from cappuccinos to cold brews and even iced lattes. Since you have the option to add as little as only a drop of the syrup to coffee, this method presents one of the most light-handed clove additions for the most subtle flavor.
And finally, if you're really after a dash of clove flavor, then simply heat the whole spice alongside instant coffee in water. Let simmer until the brew comes to a boil, then strain and enjoy a clove-flavored cup. With a dash of sugar and an optional hit of cream, it might just become your new daily go-to.