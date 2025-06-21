The Old-School Sandwiches Packed With A Vegetable You Rarely See Between Bread Nowadays

Think sandwich and more often than not, a filling meat-forward creation comes to mind. Just glance at the iconic sandwich of every state; whether it's Italian beef or lobster, nearly every option packs a protein. Yet, there's also an old-school style of sandwich that is a little more dainty and fills two slices of bread with exclusively vegetables.

A once popular centerpiece filling in these vegetable sandwiches was carrot. Included in recipe books from the 1930s and '40s, such sandwiches simply grated the root vegetable, mixed it with a bit of mayonnaise, and stuffed the filling in between bread. There could also be cabbage, raisin, and peanuts in the mix, or perhaps a splash of vinegar for tartness, but the palate was kept straightforward. The moisture came by way of mayo and the satisfying crunch from the carrot — a combo good enough to form a meal.

In today's food culture of integrating unique sandwich condiments, finding boutique hot sauces, and abandoning mayo in favor of aioli and other spreads, such a mix might not sound the most appealing. Yet, there's still something to be said about the simple beauty of this trusty pairing. It's colorful, packed with textural contrast, and ready for modern embellishment.