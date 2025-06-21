The Old-School Sandwiches Packed With A Vegetable You Rarely See Between Bread Nowadays
Think sandwich and more often than not, a filling meat-forward creation comes to mind. Just glance at the iconic sandwich of every state; whether it's Italian beef or lobster, nearly every option packs a protein. Yet, there's also an old-school style of sandwich that is a little more dainty and fills two slices of bread with exclusively vegetables.
A once popular centerpiece filling in these vegetable sandwiches was carrot. Included in recipe books from the 1930s and '40s, such sandwiches simply grated the root vegetable, mixed it with a bit of mayonnaise, and stuffed the filling in between bread. There could also be cabbage, raisin, and peanuts in the mix, or perhaps a splash of vinegar for tartness, but the palate was kept straightforward. The moisture came by way of mayo and the satisfying crunch from the carrot — a combo good enough to form a meal.
In today's food culture of integrating unique sandwich condiments, finding boutique hot sauces, and abandoning mayo in favor of aioli and other spreads, such a mix might not sound the most appealing. Yet, there's still something to be said about the simple beauty of this trusty pairing. It's colorful, packed with textural contrast, and ready for modern embellishment.
Shredded carrot sandwiches were popular in the 20th century
Such a use of shredded carrot in a sandwich is hardly a one-off occurrence. Before they phased out of popularity, vegetable sandwich fillings were numerous. In North Carolina, a popular tea time favorite involved a chopped assortment of onions, celery, peppers, and carrots, all held together with gelatin. And the particularly nostalgic Australian salad sandwich dependably used canned beets with varying complements like cucumbers, tomatoes, and once again, the eye-catching shredded carrots. Plus, you'll still find carrots on meat-sandwiches today, like in the form of Đồ Chua — a Vietnamese condiment of pickled carrots and daikon that appears in bánh mì. So even if not given the center stage, carrots still make a great sandwich ingredient.
To remain in the vegetarian realm, you could consider modernizing the carrot sandwich with more global flavors. Perhaps throw on a spoonful of the best store-bought hummus; the flavors delectably align. You could also roast vegetables and add harissa for a bold smoky flavor: a savvy sandwich filling idea. Finally, perhaps just drizzle some of your favorite hot sauce, because a dash of spice and tanginess always helps in a pinch. Although lost in time, carrots and bread are a pairing worth considering.