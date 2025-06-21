The McDonald's With Skeletons In Its Basement (Literally)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It would be a mistake to think that if you've seen one McDonald's, you've seen them all. In fact, there are some truly fascinating McDonald's restaurants around the world, including exclusive menu items you can only find internationally. One is located in Frattocchie, Italy, a small town about half an hour southeast of Rome. The Frattocchie McDonald's is so unexpected that a quick Google search reveals it to be one of the town's primary attractions.

What makes this McDonald's so out-of-the-ordinary? When construction began in 2014, workers were surprised to discover the remains of an ancient Roman road, complete with three adult male skeletons. Well, perhaps it isn't so surprising. After all, the saying "all roads lead to Rome" came about for a reason. What may be more surprising is that construction continued more or less as planned, only with some unique adaptations. The skeletons were removed and replaced with resin replicas, and now patrons waiting in line can look down on the preserved stretch of road (and its skeletal inhabitants) through a transparent glass floor. It is, as a McDonald's Italia representative claimed, the brand's "first museum-restaurant" (via Business Insider).