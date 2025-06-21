The McDonald's With Skeletons In Its Basement (Literally)
It would be a mistake to think that if you've seen one McDonald's, you've seen them all. In fact, there are some truly fascinating McDonald's restaurants around the world, including exclusive menu items you can only find internationally. One is located in Frattocchie, Italy, a small town about half an hour southeast of Rome. The Frattocchie McDonald's is so unexpected that a quick Google search reveals it to be one of the town's primary attractions.
What makes this McDonald's so out-of-the-ordinary? When construction began in 2014, workers were surprised to discover the remains of an ancient Roman road, complete with three adult male skeletons. Well, perhaps it isn't so surprising. After all, the saying "all roads lead to Rome" came about for a reason. What may be more surprising is that construction continued more or less as planned, only with some unique adaptations. The skeletons were removed and replaced with resin replicas, and now patrons waiting in line can look down on the preserved stretch of road (and its skeletal inhabitants) through a transparent glass floor. It is, as a McDonald's Italia representative claimed, the brand's "first museum-restaurant" (via Business Insider).
To Frattocchie, and beyond!
A Reddit thread about the Frattocchie McDonald's contains just as many jokes about the skeletons in the basement as you might expect. "They're still waiting for the ice cream machine to be fixed." "Bone appetit." But in all seriousness, if you find yourself dining at this bizarre McDonald's, take the time to walk along the road to learn a little more about the site itself — it's free, after all. Complete the experience by ordering something you can only get in Italy, like a pistachio McFlurry or a packaged bar of Parmesan cheese.
If this strange experience has you wondering about other jaw-dropping McDonald's, check out photographer Gary He's book "McAtlas." It's an unofficial but thoroughly researched collection of the most unique McDonald's locations and menu items. Here, you'll learn about the UFO-themed McDonald's in Roswell, New Mexico, the airplane-shaped McDonald's in Taupo, New Zealand, and others nearly too strange to be believable. After all, if a random person told you there was a McDonald's with skeletons on view to diners, you'd probably demand some proof!