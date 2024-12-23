The Old-School New Jersey Diner That Received A James Beard Award
A James Beard award is a prestigious achievement for any restaurant. There are several types of James Beard awards that restaurants can receive, all of which are a sign of culinary excellence. The best thing about James Beard awarded restaurants is that they come in all shapes and sizes, from the Outstanding Restaurant winning Thai restaurant, Langbaan, to Foundation Classic Award winner, The Busy Bee Café which is loved by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Earning a James Beard award is already an extraordinary feat. However, only the country's most iconic outposts can be tapped for the America's Classics designation from the foundation. Meet Mustache Bill's Diner, an official America's Classics diner in New Jersey that was owned and operated by the establishment's namesake for over 50 years.
Mustache Bill's Diner received its James Beard award in 2009, but die-hard fans had been singing its praises long before the award was given. Not only was the diner loved for its food, but owner Bill Smith could often be found behind the counter, working his magic over the flat top grill. Restaurant goers enjoyed his service and jolly attitude for decades. It might have been Smith that set the diner apart from others.
The history of Mustache Bill's Diner
Long before it received its James Beard award, Mustache Bill's Diner was actually known as Joe's Barnegat Light Diner. It opened in 1959 and even offered free coffee and hamburgers from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It's a little unclear as to when the name change took place, but the diner was eventually renamed Mustache Bill's Diner after owner Bill Smith. He had started out as a dishwasher there when he was just 14 years old.
Smith went on to purchase the restaurant in 1972 after working there as a cook for several years. Despite the change in ownership, the high-quality comfort food and breakfast staples remained at the heart of Mustache Bill's Diner. One of the most popular menu items is the Cyclops, which features two pancakes with two medium eggs cooked in the middle.
Unfortunately, it was announced in 2023 that at the end of the summer season, Smith would be stepping away from the kitchen for good. Fans of the diner were heartbroken to see the iconic cook go. According to the diner's Facebook, the future of the beloved restaurant may be uncertain. But as of the end of the 2024 season, it seems Smith's comfort food legacy continues to thrive. Until a new owner comes onboard, Mustache Bill's Diner plans to keep on slinging the hits.