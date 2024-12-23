The Old-School New Jersey Diner That Received A James Beard Award

A James Beard award is a prestigious achievement for any restaurant. There are several types of James Beard awards that restaurants can receive, all of which are a sign of culinary excellence. The best thing about James Beard awarded restaurants is that they come in all shapes and sizes, from the Outstanding Restaurant winning Thai restaurant, Langbaan, to Foundation Classic Award winner, The Busy Bee Café which is loved by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Earning a James Beard award is already an extraordinary feat. However, only the country's most iconic outposts can be tapped for the America's Classics designation from the foundation. Meet Mustache Bill's Diner, an official America's Classics diner in New Jersey that was owned and operated by the establishment's namesake for over 50 years.

Mustache Bill's Diner received its James Beard award in 2009, but die-hard fans had been singing its praises long before the award was given. Not only was the diner loved for its food, but owner Bill Smith could often be found behind the counter, working his magic over the flat top grill. Restaurant goers enjoyed his service and jolly attitude for decades. It might have been Smith that set the diner apart from others.