This Is Why Ice Cream Makes You Thirsty, According To Science

By Amanda Berkey
Different colored ice creams in cups with cones and berries tomeqs/Shutterstock

It doesn't make sense: You're enjoying a delicious bowl of your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough (or rocky road, or teaberry, if you're into fringe flavors) ice cream, and suddenly, you're desperate for a glass of water. Ice cream is loaded with frozen liquid, but somehow, it always leaves you feeling super thirsty. What gives?

That post-ice cream thirst isn't just related to the summer heat that hits you as you enjoy a cone, and science has a few different theories as to why ice cream on its own doesn't exactly quench thirst. Research shows that eating sweets triggers the liver to release FGF21, a hormone that tells the brain that you're thirsty. Ice cream isn't the only item that triggers the release of the thirst-triggering hormone — drinking alcohol or following a high-fat/low-carb diet will also have you constantly refilling your water bottle. It's also possible that your body is trying to balance out the sugar-heavy treat by getting some water into your system. Surprisingly, many ice creams also contain a decent amount of salt, which can also leave you craving water.

Pair ice cream with these hydrating summer treats to keep thirst in check

Mocktail with coconut water, oranges, limes, and fresh mint Rimma Bondarenko/Shutterstock

While enjoying a glass of water alongside your ice cream is super-satisfying, you can also try a hydrating snack with your bowl of store-bought vanilla ice cream or your trademark homemade ice cream (it's easy to make ice cream at home without a machine, believe it or not).

Enjoying a hydrating snack of watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe alongside (or mixed in with) your ice cream to get a summery, flavor-filled water boost that may help to quell uncomfortable post-ice-cream thirst. Adding strawberries to homemade ice cream — and enjoying an extra bowl of fresh berries on the side — can also help you to stay hydrated while enjoying ice cream. 

Enjoying a coconut water mocktail is also a fun and fruity way to stay hydrated and keep thirst at bay. Try shaking up coconut water with some fresh mint leaves and a splash of citrus juice (this is a great fit to enjoy alongside tropical-flavored ice cream), or blend up a mix of coconut water and watermelon to stay cool and comfortable as you chow down on your favorite summer ice cream flavors.

