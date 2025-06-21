This Is Why Ice Cream Makes You Thirsty, According To Science

It doesn't make sense: You're enjoying a delicious bowl of your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough (or rocky road, or teaberry, if you're into fringe flavors) ice cream, and suddenly, you're desperate for a glass of water. Ice cream is loaded with frozen liquid, but somehow, it always leaves you feeling super thirsty. What gives?

That post-ice cream thirst isn't just related to the summer heat that hits you as you enjoy a cone, and science has a few different theories as to why ice cream on its own doesn't exactly quench thirst. Research shows that eating sweets triggers the liver to release FGF21, a hormone that tells the brain that you're thirsty. Ice cream isn't the only item that triggers the release of the thirst-triggering hormone — drinking alcohol or following a high-fat/low-carb diet will also have you constantly refilling your water bottle. It's also possible that your body is trying to balance out the sugar-heavy treat by getting some water into your system. Surprisingly, many ice creams also contain a decent amount of salt, which can also leave you craving water.