This Is Why Ice Cream Makes You Thirsty, According To Science
It doesn't make sense: You're enjoying a delicious bowl of your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough (or rocky road, or teaberry, if you're into fringe flavors) ice cream, and suddenly, you're desperate for a glass of water. Ice cream is loaded with frozen liquid, but somehow, it always leaves you feeling super thirsty. What gives?
That post-ice cream thirst isn't just related to the summer heat that hits you as you enjoy a cone, and science has a few different theories as to why ice cream on its own doesn't exactly quench thirst. Research shows that eating sweets triggers the liver to release FGF21, a hormone that tells the brain that you're thirsty. Ice cream isn't the only item that triggers the release of the thirst-triggering hormone — drinking alcohol or following a high-fat/low-carb diet will also have you constantly refilling your water bottle. It's also possible that your body is trying to balance out the sugar-heavy treat by getting some water into your system. Surprisingly, many ice creams also contain a decent amount of salt, which can also leave you craving water.
Pair ice cream with these hydrating summer treats to keep thirst in check
While enjoying a glass of water alongside your ice cream is super-satisfying, you can also try a hydrating snack with your bowl of store-bought vanilla ice cream or your trademark homemade ice cream (it's easy to make ice cream at home without a machine, believe it or not).
Enjoying a hydrating snack of watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe alongside (or mixed in with) your ice cream to get a summery, flavor-filled water boost that may help to quell uncomfortable post-ice-cream thirst. Adding strawberries to homemade ice cream — and enjoying an extra bowl of fresh berries on the side — can also help you to stay hydrated while enjoying ice cream.
Enjoying a coconut water mocktail is also a fun and fruity way to stay hydrated and keep thirst at bay. Try shaking up coconut water with some fresh mint leaves and a splash of citrus juice (this is a great fit to enjoy alongside tropical-flavored ice cream), or blend up a mix of coconut water and watermelon to stay cool and comfortable as you chow down on your favorite summer ice cream flavors.