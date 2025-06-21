One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Sandwiches Is Tied To Memories Of Childhood Game Scrabble

No, you have not landed on some ancient, tattered Mad Libs page; the entertaining maven and media mogul Martha Stewart does, in fact, have a sandwich fave that, much like Proust's madeleine, sends her swanning back to late nights of youthful board game playing. And its ingredients might just seem a little unexpected, she says in a YouTube video.

"Some of us love the classics: grilled cheese, or sliced roast turkey with lettuce and tomato and mayonnaise," Stewart says in the video. "And then some of us like things just a little bit off beat," she continues before the big reveal. One of Martha Stewart's favorite handheld meals, you see, is the onion sandwich. It was actually a favorite of her father's, she notes, pulling this all into better focus, dad-like as an onion sandwich sounds. And she links the allium-forward food even more specifically with intense family Scrabble tournaments. "I have definitely inherited his taste for this particular sandwich," Stewart, who otherwise favors things like seafood tartare, says.