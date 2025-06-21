One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Sandwiches Is Tied To Memories Of Childhood Game Scrabble
No, you have not landed on some ancient, tattered Mad Libs page; the entertaining maven and media mogul Martha Stewart does, in fact, have a sandwich fave that, much like Proust's madeleine, sends her swanning back to late nights of youthful board game playing. And its ingredients might just seem a little unexpected, she says in a YouTube video.
"Some of us love the classics: grilled cheese, or sliced roast turkey with lettuce and tomato and mayonnaise," Stewart says in the video. "And then some of us like things just a little bit off beat," she continues before the big reveal. One of Martha Stewart's favorite handheld meals, you see, is the onion sandwich. It was actually a favorite of her father's, she notes, pulling this all into better focus, dad-like as an onion sandwich sounds. And she links the allium-forward food even more specifically with intense family Scrabble tournaments. "I have definitely inherited his taste for this particular sandwich," Stewart, who otherwise favors things like seafood tartare, says.
Making Martha Stewart's nostalgic onion sandwiches at home
Martha Stewart's pop had a penchant for good old Wonder Bread, she says, but we won't tell if you pick up a nice, artisanal loaf, instead. Slices of that get slathered with sweet butter specifically, so skip the salted sticks in this case. White onion slices complete the original formula, but you can shake that up, too, with Stewart's explicit approval. She suggests swapping in a Maui or a similarly flavored Vidalia onion, which some find so sweet that they eat 'em like apples. You can even go crazy with a bit of a veggie medley and incorporate a little red onion, too, all sliced super thin.
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper are compulsory for finishing a sandwich that seems pretty simple but packs some powerful flavors nonetheless. As sandwiches go, this variety is not terrifically adaptable, as even a subtle addition will strip its pungent and precise title. But it can be a good way to use up any extra bulbs you've got kicking around the kitchen. You also won't need more than one onion sandwich to land those triple word scores, Stewart intones in the video, as though you needed the yield sign. And, should this whole notion bring you to tears, you can make another one of Martha Stewart's favorite sandwiches with some more conventional fillings.