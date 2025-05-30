Martha Stewart's Favorite Dish Is Simpler Than You Think

This upscale restaurant staple, which commonly appears as a tuna take, is also rather easy to make in your own home, once you've sourced the protein. You'll first want to confirm that your chosen fish is actually safe to eat raw. Salmon, mackerel, and the aforementioned tuna are all generally fine. Other varieties like haddock and tilefish are not. This is not something to risk, given the serious chance of foodborne illness should you choose wrong.

You'll also see some tartare recipes that call simply for "very fresh" fish. We'd go a step further and opt for sushi-grade fish in particular, which means that it's supposed to be deep-frozen soon after it's caught to zap any potentially sickening pests. As always, your friendly United States Food and Drug Administration would like to remind you that even freezing might not catch everything.

Once you've made the leap and decided to live a little, previously iced fillet in hand, even just a dice with a sharp knife and shake of salt and pepper make a tartare, Of course, recipes can scale way up from there, so feel empowered to play around with additional ingredients like citrus juice and zest, wasabi, ginger, and sesame oil. The wide world of tartare is truly your oyster — which you can also eat raw.