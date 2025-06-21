The Best Airhead Candy Flavor Isn't A Mystery Anymore

Ask any kid on the playground — the White Mystery Airhead is far superior to any of the others in the pack. Chowhound ranked the top 11 Airhead flavors, and we absolutely agree that this colorless concoction comes out on top (the disappointingly artificial grape Airhead is one that we avoid in the candy aisle). Internet lore states that the White Mystery flavor is actually a combination of factory leftovers, creating a somehow-perfect blend of watermelon, cherry, orange, and more.

Unlike other chewy candies, there's no truly awful Airhead flavor. From the Sour Lemon Berry Squeeze to the classic cherry, the candies all have a tangy and sweet flavor with a soft texture. The reason White Mystery stands out from the rest has more to do with the novelty of the confusing, enigmatic candy, rather than the actual flavor itself. White Mystery doesn't tell you what it tastes like — you have to figure it out for yourself. The ever-changing White Mystery Airhead's exact taste is impossible to pin down, and for some reason, this keeps us coming back for more.

An important note: While we can't know for sure what makes up the White Mystery flavor, it doesn't seem to include the same sourness as the specifically sour flavors we tested, like Sour Blue Blast, Sour Watermelon Punch, and Sour Lemon Berry Squeeze. If we could add some of the sour flavor into White Mystery, we think it'd be even better.