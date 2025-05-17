We Tried 11 Airhead Flavors And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Have you ever noticed that grape-flavored things don't really taste like real grapes? I personally love grapes. I never thought about the grape flavor versus real grape issue too much because I'm partial to white and green grapes over red and purple ones, which is what candies are usually based on. But as I bit into the Grape AirHead, all I could think was, "This is not what grapes taste like."

You may already know the scientific reason artificial banana flavor tastes all wrong. While the prevailing theory is that it's based on a type of banana, the Gros Michel, that was decimated by fungus in the 1950s and isn't the dominant strain of banana you'll find in stores today. The truth is a little simpler: Banana flavoring comes from a compound called isoamyl acetate, which is extracted from bananas but doesn't really taste like bananas. As it turns out, grape flavoring has a similar history.

Grape flavor comes from a compound called methyl anthranilate. The chemical was discovered over a century ago and chosen because it smells like grape — notice "smells," not "tastes like." Many red and purple grapes, in particular the Concord grapes that were wildly popular at the time, have this chemical, but green and white varieties don't.

But back to the candy. I'm not a fan of grape flavoring, which is why this variety comes in last. That being said, the Grape AirHead is very rich in that familiar flavor, so those who do like that type of taste will definitely be a fan of these.