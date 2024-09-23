What Flavor Is The White Airhead Exactly?

Some candy flavors have always been a mystery. From the strange taste of artificial banana flavoring to the creation of blue raspberry flavoring, there are plenty of candy-related questions floating around out there. However, there is one flavor query that is exclusive to a specific candy brand.

Airheads has a unique flavor, aptly known as White Mystery. This flavor has been around since 1993, but to this day, candy lovers still wonder what exactly the flavor is supposed to be. The truth is that the White Mystery flavor is actually just a combination of two or more Airheads flavors.

These flavor combinations can include (but are not limited to) strawberry, cherry, blue raspberry, grape, green apple, watermelon, and orange. The White Mystery flavor is always changing too, so as to keep the mystery going. Even though the list of potential flavor combinations has been narrowed down, chances are a person will not eat the exact same mystery flavor twice.