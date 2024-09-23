What Flavor Is The White Airhead Exactly?
Some candy flavors have always been a mystery. From the strange taste of artificial banana flavoring to the creation of blue raspberry flavoring, there are plenty of candy-related questions floating around out there. However, there is one flavor query that is exclusive to a specific candy brand.
Airheads has a unique flavor, aptly known as White Mystery. This flavor has been around since 1993, but to this day, candy lovers still wonder what exactly the flavor is supposed to be. The truth is that the White Mystery flavor is actually just a combination of two or more Airheads flavors.
These flavor combinations can include (but are not limited to) strawberry, cherry, blue raspberry, grape, green apple, watermelon, and orange. The White Mystery flavor is always changing too, so as to keep the mystery going. Even though the list of potential flavor combinations has been narrowed down, chances are a person will not eat the exact same mystery flavor twice.
Why does the flavor keep changing?
The reason why the mystery flavor was invented in the first place, as well as why the taste of the candy keeps changing, is efficiency. When Airheads are made, they are typically done in batches — one flavor at a time. Before the White Mystery candy came into fruition, it would mean that the machines needed to be fully cleaned when the candy flavor was switched, which would require halting production.
Enter the White Mystery flavor. Instead of cleaning out the machines and pausing production, Airheads started allowing the flavors to flow through the machine as they switched from one flavor to another. They left out the food coloring so the candy remained white. From there, these white candies were packaged in iconic silver wrapping and sold as mystery-flavored candy.
The result is a combination of any two flavors in the Airheads roster. This saves the company time and keeps production up and running. However, it also means that no two white mystery flavors are exactly the same. Perhaps that constantly-changing flavor is what makes the White Mystery flavor so much fun.