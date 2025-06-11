The Old-School Airhead Flavor We Always Avoid Buying

Nothing tastes more nostalgic than Airheads candy. Their chewy, taffy-like consistency and wide variety of flavors make this candy so popular. In fact, Chowhound took the time to try and rank 11 different Airhead flavors from worst to best, and we found one flavor that should be avoided at all costs. While it may sound appealing, the grape Airhead should not be added to your cart.

From the first bite, we noticed immediately that the grape Airhead did not taste like grape. To be fair, most grape-flavored candies don't normally taste similar to the fruit. The reason behind this is due to the use of the chemical methyl anthranilate, which smells similar to grapes but does not necessarily taste like them. Grape as a flavor is hard to replicate as it is, and there's a reason grape ice cream doesn't exist. If you're already not a fan of artificial grape flavor, this Airhead is overload.