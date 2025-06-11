The Old-School Airhead Flavor We Always Avoid Buying
Nothing tastes more nostalgic than Airheads candy. Their chewy, taffy-like consistency and wide variety of flavors make this candy so popular. In fact, Chowhound took the time to try and rank 11 different Airhead flavors from worst to best, and we found one flavor that should be avoided at all costs. While it may sound appealing, the grape Airhead should not be added to your cart.
From the first bite, we noticed immediately that the grape Airhead did not taste like grape. To be fair, most grape-flavored candies don't normally taste similar to the fruit. The reason behind this is due to the use of the chemical methyl anthranilate, which smells similar to grapes but does not necessarily taste like them. Grape as a flavor is hard to replicate as it is, and there's a reason grape ice cream doesn't exist. If you're already not a fan of artificial grape flavor, this Airhead is overload.
How the grape Airhead compares to other flavors
When it came to taste-testing the various Airheads flavors, there were, of course, some flavors we loved and some flavors we had never tried before. It was important to give a fair and accurate ranking, so we made sure to taste all 11 flavors at the same time. The option that came in at No. 1 was White Mystery, the flavor of which remains an actual mystery. The cherry Airhead came in just behind the grape, as its flavor tasted a little too much like cough medicine for our reviewer's liking.
Airheads are an old-school classic when it comes to candy, and they don't necessarily have any outright terrible flavors. Unfortunately, grape is a tough one to master in general, and Airheads fell victim to it. Airheads luckily come in plenty of other great flavors to choose from and flavorful variations like Airheads Xtremes or Airheads Bites. Whichever form of the candy you decide to buy, though, we recommend steering clear of grape.