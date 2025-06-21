The Clever Hack That Brings Mexican Al Pastor Flavor Home — No Special Equipment Required
Of Mexico's many meat styles, few are more recognizable than al pastor. Vibrantly orange-colored pork, rotating on a spit, and traditionally served with pineapple — that's certainly a combination of factors that catch the eye. The dish melds several influences, with the shawarma-like assembly owing to Lebanese immigrants to Mexico. And indeed, the large rotating skewer is a central component. After all, food prepared al pastor means "shepard's style," in reference to the preparation of livestock with the technique.
The one downside to the method is its inaccessibility: Replicating the heating style is difficult. Al pastor involves slow-cooking rotating slivers of marinated pork, in which the fat slowly softens while the exterior attains mouth-watering coloring. Yet, most don't own a spit setup at home (although you could buy a OneGrill Stainless Steel Grill Rotisserie Kit if so inclined). Nevertheless, there is a clever hack that makes al pastor craftable at home.
Simply make your own spit using a thick wooden skewer and a thick layer of pineapple at the base and top. Then stack the marinated pork slices, building a smaller version of the roughly cylindrical, but slightly narrowing shape. Follow by roasting in the oven for around three hours, and you'll get a terrific al pastor result.
Create small al pastor stacks with skewers and pineapple
Classically, al pastor reaches for pork shoulder or pork butt, two cuts full of the fat that's necessary for the tender and flavorful qualities the dish is known for. You could slice the meat, throw on the marinade — composed of ingredients like achiote, dried chiles, oregano, vinegar — and then grill each pork piece. In fact, pork shoulder is an underrated steak cut when prepared with care.
Yet, although seared al pastor will taste good, it doesn't offer quite the same textural qualities of its slow-roasted counterpart. Whenever the spit rotates, only the very edge colors, while the interior retains a succulent, melt-in-your-mouth quality. Plus, at taquerias, only the outermost layers are taken off for the tacos, creating a meat spit that's patiently shaved down while the meat changes color by way of the Maillard reaction.
So, use the smaller stack alongside a patient oven roast at a modest 275 degrees Fahrenheit, and you'll best attain such characteristics. Over the three hours of cooking, the fat will melt, lending extra juiciness. The pineapple, which bookends the meat, will delectably flavor the pork. And by way of the oven's relatively uniform heat application, you'll still achieve a nice color, which you can boost even further with a quick pan-fry prior to serving. Since a wooden skewer or two isn't as durable for larger portions, you could also consider buying the Fengzhe Stainless Steel Vertical Skewer. Once you have the roasting process down, the al pastor results will delight.