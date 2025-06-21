The Clever Hack That Brings Mexican Al Pastor Flavor Home — No Special Equipment Required

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of Mexico's many meat styles, few are more recognizable than al pastor. Vibrantly orange-colored pork, rotating on a spit, and traditionally served with pineapple — that's certainly a combination of factors that catch the eye. The dish melds several influences, with the shawarma-like assembly owing to Lebanese immigrants to Mexico. And indeed, the large rotating skewer is a central component. After all, food prepared al pastor means "shepard's style," in reference to the preparation of livestock with the technique.

The one downside to the method is its inaccessibility: Replicating the heating style is difficult. Al pastor involves slow-cooking rotating slivers of marinated pork, in which the fat slowly softens while the exterior attains mouth-watering coloring. Yet, most don't own a spit setup at home (although you could buy a OneGrill Stainless Steel Grill Rotisserie Kit if so inclined). Nevertheless, there is a clever hack that makes al pastor craftable at home.

Simply make your own spit using a thick wooden skewer and a thick layer of pineapple at the base and top. Then stack the marinated pork slices, building a smaller version of the roughly cylindrical, but slightly narrowing shape. Follow by roasting in the oven for around three hours, and you'll get a terrific al pastor result.