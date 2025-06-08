Your Old Cooling Racks Are The Perfect Storage Solution For These Jumbled Kitchen Items

Unless you're an avid home baker, chances are your cooling rack is not used very often for its intended purpose. Even if that is true, this kitchen tool has a lot of handy uses, from making the crispiest roasted veggies to doubling as a grill basket in a pinch. But if this metal grid still ends up at the bottom of a drawer, dusty and forgotten, it's time to repurpose it for an organizational hack.

If your plastic container lids are constantly playing hide-and-seek in your kitchen drawers, it's time for the cooling rack to shine. The same metal rack you use to cool cookies can indeed bring order to your chaotic lid situation. The rack can be placed horizontally over a shallow bin and then tucked inside a drawer or cabinet. Then, you can slide your plastic lids between the metal bars to keep them upright, visible, and easy to grab. Cooling racks that have overlapping rods cannot be used because there won't be space to fit the lids.

It's basically an instant filing system for the kitchen item that tends to get jumbled up the quickest. Take the organization a step further and categorize the lids by shape and size. Even if a cooling rack isn't on your list of top items for organizing a kitchen drawer, it's a perfect storage hack for anyone tired of mismatched containers and missing tops.