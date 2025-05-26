Give Your Kitchen Some Architectural Impact With This Fresh Look That Doesn't Require Intense Renovations

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Often referred to as the heart of the home, the kitchen is not only a place where daily meals are prepared, it's a nerve center which invites both togetherness and communication. In an effort to keep this space warm and inviting, changes will have to be made over the years. Though replacing your kitchen cabinets can be cost prohibitive and disruptive, there are manageable changes such as introducing a new color with a fresh coat of paint, changing out hardware to boost your kitchen's style and function, or simply adding crown molding.

Perhaps there's a space between the tops of your cabinets and the ceiling, large enough for dust bunnies but too small for anything practical, or maybe you want to add a more polished look. Adding crown molding is a relatively easy DIY upgrade that can give a big wow factor to the overall look of your kitchen, especially if you've installed crown molding elsewhere in your home.