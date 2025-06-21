McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich Looks Very Different In Europe

Sure, trying the local cuisine is an important part of traveling, and it can be fun to branch out. But sometimes, after a long day of walking around and testing out your Duolingo-language skills in the real world, you just want something familiar — like some fast food. McDonald's actually offers slightly different menu items in different countries, including a European version of the classic Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

Just a smidge off from the original fish, cheese, and tartar sauce sandwich, the European variation is pared down to just fish and ketchup, and is charmingly called "The McFish." The Filet-O-Fish's little brother is offered in France, Spain, and Belgium and can be ordered either a la carte or as part of a Happy Meal. Why not get the best of both worlds by experiencing the comfort of a well-known fast-food chain on your travels, with the exciting variation of something not available in your home state?