McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich Looks Very Different In Europe
Sure, trying the local cuisine is an important part of traveling, and it can be fun to branch out. But sometimes, after a long day of walking around and testing out your Duolingo-language skills in the real world, you just want something familiar — like some fast food. McDonald's actually offers slightly different menu items in different countries, including a European version of the classic Filet-O-Fish sandwich.
Just a smidge off from the original fish, cheese, and tartar sauce sandwich, the European variation is pared down to just fish and ketchup, and is charmingly called "The McFish." The Filet-O-Fish's little brother is offered in France, Spain, and Belgium and can be ordered either a la carte or as part of a Happy Meal. Why not get the best of both worlds by experiencing the comfort of a well-known fast-food chain on your travels, with the exciting variation of something not available in your home state?
A deep dive on the McFish
The McFish varies even among different countries. You can order Le McFish Mayo in France if you want to swap the ketchup for, you guessed it, a dollop of mayo, while in Norway, they keep the ketchup, but pair it with a sour cream and chive sauce for an even creamier bite called the Happy Fish. The American sandwich sauce is closest to the second option, since it's made from mayo, relish, and lemon juice, resulting in a deliciously savory, tangy bite reminiscent of classic fish and chips.
Netizens even recommend upgrading your Filet-O-Fish sandwich by squeezing some Big Mac sauce on top for additional flavor layering. One thing all of these variations have in common? They're all made with wild-caught Alaska Pollock from Marine Stewardship Council-certified, sustainably managed fisheries. The fish is caught in American seas off the coast of Alaska, and the fisheries even mostly operate in a zero waste manner — just one of many Filet-O-Fish facts you might not have known. The sandwich is fairly small, though, so if you have a bigger appetite, maybe order multiple (especially if you've been walking around all day).