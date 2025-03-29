The Best Way To Enjoy Your Meals In Europe, According To Rick Steves
Sure, it's important to visit the Coliseum in Rome, Buckingham Palace in London, and the Louvre in Paris, but some of the true treasures in Europe are the verdant parks nestled in these very same cities, offering a respite from the hustle and bustle. They're also a place where you can enjoy some of Europe's best cuisine — that is, if you're willing to grab a few delicacies, lay out a blanket, and take some time away from all the sightseeing. That, according to European travel aficionado Rick Steves, is probably the best, and perhaps the least expensive, way to enjoy the cuisine across the continent.
As Steves says on his website, "there's no better travel experience than a picnic sourced from local markets and grocers, eaten outdoors with a lively square, peaceful park, or rejuvenated harbor front as a backdrop." Steves notes that shopping for foods where locals do is a great way to get to know people. It's also a great way to avoid crowded and often over-priced restaurants.
You can plan ahead for the perfect picnic or be spontaneous. There are a lot of great places in Europe to pick up food for a picnic, including its famous food halls and markets, where you can pick up locally produced meat, cheese, fruit, vegetables, bread, and sweets, assembling a meal with items from various vendors.
Tips for shopping at European food halls and markets
When shopping at local markets and food halls, pay close attention to prices and understand how pounds and ounces translate to kilograms and grams. Watch the vendor as they weigh the foods, Rick Steves advises. The more knowledgeable you seem, the less likely you are to be treated unfairly. Most markets open early in the morning and close by the early afternoon, so make sure you time your visit accordingly.
Steves also suggests bakeries, not only for freshly baked bread and pastries, but also because they often offer sandwiches and regional specialties. And what better way to put away a panini in Villa Borghese, polish off a pasty in Hyde Park, or crush a croque monsieur in Le Jardin des Tuileries than to pick up a local, yet likely inexpensive, bottle of wine? Don't be afraid to shop in local supermarkets or grocery stores either. Some of them can be quite upscale — like Harrods, the world's most expensive grocery store — and offer products you won't find in the United States.
This isn't the first indication the travel book author prefers simpler ways of eating. Steves' favorite meal while traveling consisted of bread served with extra-virgin olive oil, sliced prosciutto and pecorino cheese, and fresh pasta, all served in a 600-year-old kitchen. Sometimes, a rustic style food can even be enjoyed indoors.