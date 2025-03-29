The Best Way To Enjoy Your Meals In Europe, According To Rick Steves

Sure, it's important to visit the Coliseum in Rome, Buckingham Palace in London, and the Louvre in Paris, but some of the true treasures in Europe are the verdant parks nestled in these very same cities, offering a respite from the hustle and bustle. They're also a place where you can enjoy some of Europe's best cuisine — that is, if you're willing to grab a few delicacies, lay out a blanket, and take some time away from all the sightseeing. That, according to European travel aficionado Rick Steves, is probably the best, and perhaps the least expensive, way to enjoy the cuisine across the continent.

As Steves says on his website, "there's no better travel experience than a picnic sourced from local markets and grocers, eaten outdoors with a lively square, peaceful park, or rejuvenated harbor front as a backdrop." Steves notes that shopping for foods where locals do is a great way to get to know people. It's also a great way to avoid crowded and often over-priced restaurants.

You can plan ahead for the perfect picnic or be spontaneous. There are a lot of great places in Europe to pick up food for a picnic, including its famous food halls and markets, where you can pick up locally produced meat, cheese, fruit, vegetables, bread, and sweets, assembling a meal with items from various vendors.