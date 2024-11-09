Here's Why Your Sauteed Spinach Is Bitter And What To Do About It

Sauteing spinach is a smart way to treat this versatile ingredient, whether you are serving it on its own or as part of a more complex dish. But when your sauteed spinach comes out bitter, it can ruin your best-laid plans for a chef-worthy meal. Knowing your ingredients and the best practices for preparing them can make all the difference in avoiding this culinary disaster, so you can create dishes that will not only be healthy and nutritious, but also delicious and memorable.

Spinach is a delicate ingredient, one that doesn't require much cooking, but it is a bitter green by nature, so you'll have to take a few precautions to make sure the flavor is appealing and appetizing when you serve it. Spinach contains something called oxalic acid, which is actually the culprit of its bitterness. When this compound reacts with our saliva, it creates a bitterness in our mouth, thus giving this leafy green vegetable its reputation.

The longer spinach sits in the ground before it is harvested, the bigger the leaves get, resulting in higher levels of oxalic acid. The best practice for avoiding bitter spinach is choosing small crisp leaves that have a beautiful green color. Although the large leaves may be tempting from an economical point of view, it is the small, tender greens (what is often sold as baby spinach) that will give you the best flavor and least amount of bitterness.