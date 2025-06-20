HGTV's Hilary Farr Offers An Important Warning To Anyone Choosing Kitchen Colors

Actress and longtime (now former) host of "Love It or List It," Hilary Farr has done her fair share of home renovations. Over the years, she's garnered a fan following not just because of her entertaining on-screen interactions but also her taste in home remodeling and decor. She's dropped lots of little nuggets on how to do up a kitchen, and she finally condensed her pointers in an interview with Apartment Therapy. When it comes to kitchen colors, Farr warns homeowners against bringing in too many, which may distract from the home's design aesthetic. "I like bringing color in, but too much of it is going to disrupt the main design of the concept," she explained.

In a broader sense, Farr likes to stick to simple, elegant surfaces in the kitchen that can then be overlaid with design elements through crockery, cookware, and other decorative pieces. In fact, even with kitchen hardware, Farr doesn't like distractions and prefers simple cabinets that don't overwhelm the kitchen's aesthetic. The home renovator turned television host also advises caution when picking stained wood grain finishes, saying that they should be coordinated with wood finishes in other parts of the house.

Irrespective of whether you're a fan of sedate or bright color combinations, choosing shades for a kitchen can become quite overwhelming. There's a multitude of surfaces to think about, each with a bewildering variety of options. From painted and tiled surfaces to countertops, appliance colors, and cabinet finishes, there's a lot to coordinate. Hilary Farr's advice, however, offers some useful guidelines when picking a kitchen's color scheme.