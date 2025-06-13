HGTV's Hilary Farr Doesn't Want Homeowners To Focus On This 'Distracting' Kitchen Feature
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
"Love It or List It's" Hilary Farr has some solid advice for homeowners looking for a kitchen remodel splurge. First off: Be careful with your cabinet hardware. Swapping your hardware is one of the best ways to update your kitchen cabinets, though not in the way you might think. Farr told Apartment Therapy, "I rarely want to make kitchen hardware a feature, especially if it's open concept, because it becomes distracting." That antique cabinet with the intricate knob design you've been eyeing? You might have to pass on it. Instead, Farr advises you opt for cabinets with "lean and very linear hardware" that blends in, rather than stands out.
Other ways to throw your kitchen off-balance? Colors; while Farr is a fan of some, too much can "disrupt the main design of the concept." Pick subtler colors that match the rest of your furniture. Farr also told Apartment Therapy that stained wood grain cabinets tend to hog attention from other parts of the kitchen, making for an all-around incohesive look.
Why she's right (and wrong)
When it comes to kitchen hardware, straight cabinet pulls, such as Homdiy stainless steel cabinet hardware, are in line with Farr's advice. These look especially good on simple, white cabinets with matching stainless steel appliances. Other HGTV stars are fans of darker hardware with more contrast. Ultimately, it depends on your own preferences.
You may have picked up on this by now, but Farr's advice, while sound, isn't universal. If your kitchen is more in line with old-school decorating trends, modern cabinet hardware could look out of place. In these instances, purchasing cabinet hardware closer to the era of your kitchen's design is best. For example, mushroom knobs were popular in the 19th century. If you have super-old cabinets, you might want to get more ornate hardware, such as Kelier brass cabinet knobs, to match.