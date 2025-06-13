HGTV's Hilary Farr Doesn't Want Homeowners To Focus On This 'Distracting' Kitchen Feature

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Love It or List It's" Hilary Farr has some solid advice for homeowners looking for a kitchen remodel splurge. First off: Be careful with your cabinet hardware. Swapping your hardware is one of the best ways to update your kitchen cabinets, though not in the way you might think. Farr told Apartment Therapy, "I rarely want to make kitchen hardware a feature, especially if it's open concept, because it becomes distracting." That antique cabinet with the intricate knob design you've been eyeing? You might have to pass on it. Instead, Farr advises you opt for cabinets with "lean and very linear hardware" that blends in, rather than stands out.

Other ways to throw your kitchen off-balance? Colors; while Farr is a fan of some, too much can "disrupt the main design of the concept." Pick subtler colors that match the rest of your furniture. Farr also told Apartment Therapy that stained wood grain cabinets tend to hog attention from other parts of the kitchen, making for an all-around incohesive look.