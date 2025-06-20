Use Your Wine Collection To Snazz Up The Blank And Boring Sides Of Kitchen Cabinets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are lots of effective ways to upgrade your kitchen cabinets to help make the most of all that storage space. However, balancing function and aesthetics is important to ensure things don't look cluttered. Kitchen cabinet sides are one such space that, if cleverly used, can blend practicality and charm. These wide, plain surfaces are visible, easy to access, but very often left bare. Hanging a few oft-used items like scissors, cups, or kitchen towels on them is an option, but may appear a little like an afterthought. Decorative pieces will look good but serve no purpose apart from aesthetics. A mounted wine rack is the best of both worlds — putting the space to good use while also giving the kitchen a classy feel.

Wine bottles of almost any kind can look pleasing to the eye, and even more so when there are multiple. If you've got a collection, keep the ones you drink most often on the easily accessible wine rack you affix to the side of the kitchen cabinet. If you don't collect wines, pick a smaller shelf that's made for just a few bottles, or even this Yalinka wine bottle and stemware rack that holds a single bottle and three glasses. Most small wall-mounted shelves can be attached to the side of the kitchen cabinet, provided they are the appropriate size and weight.

While this kitchen upgrade trick can be used with overhead or floor cabinets, it's best to use it in a spot where the wine bottles don't get accidentally knocked down. With just a few pointers to keep in mind, this is a quick and efficient way to snazz up your kitchen.