12 Ways To Eat Tuna For Breakfast
When it comes to breakfast, the first thing on your mind is likely not tuna. When it comes to seafood, most people's go-to is salmon. Others might even consider shrimp — ever so tasty in a good shrimp and grits. However, if you're not thinking about tuna in the morning, then you should be. Not only is this saltwater fish good for you, but it can also be used in a variety of tasty breakfast or brunch dishes.
Tuna is a budget-friendly and healthy option for breakfast. It has a lot of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower cholesterol and boost your brain. It also has vitamin B12, which helps your body produce new red blood cells. Oh, it also fights anemia. Tuna also packs a lot of protein.
However, like all fish, you should always be careful when you're making those purchases at the store. If you plan to use fresh, there are some kinds of tuna that you'll want to avoid. Always remember, if the price is too good to be true, it likely is.
Now, we could likely wax poetic about the benefits of eating tuna all day, but let's get into the real reason we're here — to show you creative ways that you can eat tuna for breakfast. And none of them involve eating it straight out of the can.
Tuna omelet
Our first entry is probably one of the more obvious options for including tuna in your breakfast. Omelets are incredibly versatile. You can also easily customize it to fit your taste. It adds a savory flavor to your dish, and there are many ways you can utilize it. Do a breakfast twist on the tuna melt, or come up with your own creation. Also, be sure to add fresh ingredients to amp up your omelet skills.
If you want a brunch that's a little more upscale, you can get a tuna steak and grill it to perfection before folding it into your omelet with your other favorite ingredients. A cheaper, but still tasty, option is to use canned tuna. It's also pretty much just as healthy as eating fresh tuna. There's not a huge difference in protein or calories between the two.
Not to mention, a tuna omelet can be delightfully filling, without being too much. You know what we're talking about. The "so full you're miserable" feeling. Eggs tend to be lighter than bread (as with a traditional tuna melt or tuna sandwich), so you can fill your belly without having a massively heavy breakfast, if that's not your thing.
Tuna toast
Now, before you start thinking of breakfast sandwiches with a fishy twist, that's not what we're talking about here. We're talking about that quintessential brunch menu item — toast. Sure, you can go simple with butter and jam, but over the years, toast has taken on a life of its own, with a ton of twists.
There is a barrel of tasty options when it comes to creating a breakfast toast that includes tuna. A simple way to incorporate the fish is to mix in tuna with your avocado toast. The texture and flavor are a brilliant blend with the fruit. If you're looking for an economical option, you can try out creamed tuna on toast. It's a pretty basic dish that still gives you a filling breakfast, even when you're on a tight budget.
Add heat to brunch by using spicy tuna and salsa, or pile on the cheese. Get experimental and see what you can come up with. The sky is the limit. Tuna is one of those proteins that can be combined with a wide range of flavor palettes. Everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so fill up your stomach with some carbs and protein to get you through the workday.
Tuna scramble
This is probably the most popular way to eat tuna for breakfast — use it in an egg scramble. Really, you can't go wrong with creating a scramble for just about anything. Like omelets and toast, scrambled eggs are very customizable. Not to mention, there are many different methods for making them; you just have to find the right one for you.
Combining eggs and tuna is one way to boost your protein intake. It's also a great idea if you want to shake things up from your normal breakfast routine. They add to the flavor without completely taking over. Tuna doesn't have a strong fishy taste like other seafood; instead, it has a mild, buttery taste. Not to mention, canned tuna has already been cooked, so you can literally just toss it on your eggs and dig in.
You can also combine it with other veggies and seasonings. If you have some greens, peppers, or other veg that are on the cusp of going bad, pull them out and create your own tuna scramble. Eggs, like tuna, are good for vision and heart health. They can also help build up your immune system, so give it a try for your next brunch.
Tuna pancakes
If you're wondering how pancakes and tuna work, it's actually not as off the wall as you might think. Sure, you're probably not going to pile canned tuna on top of a stack, then smother it in butter and syrup, but this is a pretty valid breakfast option. You'd be surprised just how many types of pancakes are out there. And how many of them work with this saltwater fish.
For example, one kind of pancake that tastes delicious with tuna is the Korean pancake, or "jeon." This is meant to be savory, so making the tuna version (or chamjicheon in Korean) is a tasty breakfast food, not a weird flavor combo. And before you start thinking that it's only for dinner or while you're out drinking with friends, Koreans eat jeon for pretty much any meal of the day. So, yes, chamjijeon makes for a scrumptious breakfast. Fill it up with some veggies too, and it's a great source of vitamins.
You can also try mixing tuna into regular pancake batter for a salty slant on the traditional breakfast and brunch item. You can round it out by adding green onions with a bit of salt and pepper.
Tuna eggs Benedict
There's a saying that you can replace salmon in a lot of breakfast dishes with tuna, and it'll still work out. While it may not be true for everything, one of the ways this does work is with eggs Benedict, which does have a salmon variation. There are plenty of options available with this dish. You can, of course, keep it simple and put a dollop of canned tuna on top. You can also use a fried tuna patty as the base instead of an English muffin. It completely changes the texture, but in a very good way.
Another option — use Ahi tuna. Now, this isn't as readily available as canned tuna, especially if you're in a landlocked state. However, it brings something new to an otherwise traditional brunch item that you might not have considered. Ahi can be cooked in a few different ways — you can grill, bake or sear it, depending on the mood. Either way, it tastes delectable when served with poached eggs on an English muffin and covered in hollandaise sauce. The only way you could probably go wrong is if you made one of the common mistakes with eggs Benedict that everyone makes at one point in time.
Tuna spread on English muffin
We're convinced that you could make just about anything breakfast if you put it on an English muffin, including any kind of tuna spread. English muffins are a breakfast and brunch staple, likely because they pair well with just about anything, whether it's jam, jelly, or meats and vegetables. But they are also a fairly healthy option for your morning meal. English muffins are pretty low in calories and have some important nutrients, such as manganese. This helps with metabolism, brain function, and bone health.
Anywho, give your English muffin a seafood flair with a tasty tuna spread. You can opt for the more traditional route with a mayo-based spread, or explore recipes from other countries that incorporate additional spices like cilantro and chili. You can drop the mayo and use olive oil. Spreads are pretty easy to make in most cases and blend well with the soft, chewy texture of the muffin.
Though, be sure to note that not all canned tunas are equal. Some are definitely better than others, and Ortiz White Tuna is a brand that you should keep on your shopping list, whether you're making a spread or a tuna melt.
Tuna breakfast salad
Okay, we know that many people consider a tuna spread and a tuna salad the same thing, but for this article, we're actually talking about two different dishes. A spread is more akin to a dip, whereas a salad is decidedly chunkier. And there are a number of variations of tuna salad out there that you can enjoy for a hearty breakfast to get your day started. In fact, having fish for breakfast can help you jumpstart your brain, while also giving you a good hit of antioxidants. And it can lower your risk of heart disease.
You can do a basic tuna salad (again, not the tuna salad you may be thinking of) with canned tuna and boiled eggs. Add a touch of sweetness to your morning salad with fruit like grapes or apples. You can also add some Greek yogurt to the mix instead of mayo to make your tuna salad healthier. When it comes to tuna salad, sure, you could slap it on some bread and call it a day (or morning), but it tastes just as good when you eat it on its own.
Give your tuna salad a bit more kick by sprinkling on the everything bagel seasoning. Not only will the breakfast seasoning upgrade your flavor, but it'll give it more breakfast legitimacy.
Tuna frittata
Nothing says "I love brunch" more than a frittata. This Italian-style egg dish is a smarter option than a quiche if you're looking to keep things healthier because of the lack of crust. It's also highly customizable and perfect for tuna. There are many recipes available if you need more structured instructions, or you can wing it and add anything that pairs well with canned or fresh tuna and eggs.
We've already established that eggs and tuna make a great combo. You can get super creative here and use various cheeses, as well as add veggies like broccoli. Whatever you use, you're bound to get a tasty and filling breakfast that is also good for you. It also helps that frittatas are great for meal prep. If you have a busy week ahead, you can throw together tuna frittata in advance, so all you have to do is grab and go.
Another reason we love the idea of a tuna frittata – an air fryer frittata looks fancy without all the work. You can enjoy a cheesy mouthful of healthy protein and appear as though you've spent all morning in the kitchen (when you actually haven't).
Tuna breakfast wrap
A list about breakfast items would not be complete without including breakfast wraps, and for very good reason. Like many of the entries we've covered, wraps are incredibly customizable. There's no right or wrong way to put one together, and you don't always need a recipe to follow. It's all up to your personal tastes, so go ahead and try different things. Canned tuna is an excellent addition to what is already often a savory breakfast bite. You can replace other proteins with it, or combine them all for a unique taste.
Mix and match and see what you can come up with. You might be surprised at what you find tastes good in a wrap with tuna. Try out a more traditional breakfast scramble with tuna or something else entirely.
While you could debate which is healthier — a sandwich or a wrap — the truth is, it's all about what you put inside. So grabs some eggs, tuna, and cheese. Or whip up your grandmother's tuna salad. Tuna breakfast wraps are one of the best morning options for anyone who is super busy. They don't take long to put together. Plus, you can make them up in advance and have them ready to go if you're the sort who likes to roll out of bed 20 minutes before it's time to leave for the day.
Tuna stuffed peppers
Now, you may think that tuna stuffed peppers are only for lunch or dinner, or are a great idea for an appetizer, but breakfast? Hear us out. These, too, can make for a flavorful breakfast dish that you can enjoy on a lazy Saturday or Sunday. Whether you stick with a regular recipe or give it a breakfast twist, tuna is delicious in a stuffed pepper. As mentioned in other entries, tuna can be a healthier protein option than beef or pork. Also, the mildly salty flavor of tuna works well with the sweetness of most baked or roasted peppers.
First of all, there are many options with peppers. The most commonly used are bell peppers. However, if you want something sweeter, you can go with a piquillo pepper, or you can use poblano or jalapeños, if you want a bit more heat. When it comes to stuffed peppers, the rule is typically bigger is better, so you can fill them with more ingredients.
As mentioned, you can simply stuff the pepper with tuna and your favorite ingredients and eat it for breakfast. You can also make it a bit more breakfast-y by putting a fried egg on top. There is a wide selection of combinations that you can use when it comes to tuna stuffed peppers. Just follow your heart — or well, your stomach.
Tuna breakfast bowl
All you meal prep fans out there can note our next entry down to add to your breakfast mix. Tuna is a wonderful option if you want to put together a horde of breakfast bowls for the week. It's a filling protein to pair with leafy greens and your choice of grain. You can also add any of your favorite veggies, such as cucumbers or onions. Use boiled eggs or yogurt to give it a breakfast feel.
When it comes to breakfast bowls, you can go with regular canned tuna to save time and money. You're not missing anything health-wise when you use it. It also has a good texture that works well with grains like rice or quinoa. You could try out a breakfast poke bowl and pack it full of healthy ingredients, including tuna. When it comes to poke bowls, they are only as healthy as their ingredients, so keep that in mind.
If you want to get away from canned tuna, stick to sushi-grade Ahi tuna and always go with fresh over frozen. It's not a matter of safety; more than fresh tends to taste better than frozen. Either way, layer up ingredients to get a burst of flavor and textures that will jumpstart your day.
Tuna quiche
Last, but certainly not least, we have quiche. This breakfast dish, like many of our entries, is incredibly adaptable and also prep-friendly. Though, don't confuse it with a frittata. While that egg dish is typically cooked on the stovetop or in an air fryer, quiches are baked in the oven. They also have a crust, which frittatas don't. However, one thing they both have in common is that they taste good with tuna.
This egg bake dish is meant to be savory, which means it's perfect for making with tuna. You can use any combo of flavors that you like — maybe you use spinach and mozzarella or other cheese flavors or veggies. We'll say it again, eggs and tuna are a brilliant pairing, so whatever other ingredients you use, it's likely to be tasty in a tuna quiche.
Like other quiches, you can easily assemble all the ingredients in advance so that all you have to do in the morning is pop it in the oven. Additionally, you can make it up and freeze for a few days before you bake if you need to prep a little earlier. You can also bake your quiche ahead of time and serve it warm or cold. However you like your quiche, be sure to get the egg filling just right for a lip-smacking good breakfast.