12 Ways To Eat Tuna For Breakfast

When it comes to breakfast, the first thing on your mind is likely not tuna. When it comes to seafood, most people's go-to is salmon. Others might even consider shrimp — ever so tasty in a good shrimp and grits. However, if you're not thinking about tuna in the morning, then you should be. Not only is this saltwater fish good for you, but it can also be used in a variety of tasty breakfast or brunch dishes.

Tuna is a budget-friendly and healthy option for breakfast. It has a lot of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower cholesterol and boost your brain. It also has vitamin B12, which helps your body produce new red blood cells. Oh, it also fights anemia. Tuna also packs a lot of protein.

However, like all fish, you should always be careful when you're making those purchases at the store. If you plan to use fresh, there are some kinds of tuna that you'll want to avoid. Always remember, if the price is too good to be true, it likely is.

Now, we could likely wax poetic about the benefits of eating tuna all day, but let's get into the real reason we're here — to show you creative ways that you can eat tuna for breakfast. And none of them involve eating it straight out of the can.