The Kind Of Tuna You Should Always Avoid Buying At The Supermarket

The supermarket is like a candy store for adults, but with endless shelves of necessities and glorious amounts of goods. However, that doesn't mean you have to fill your cart to the brim without considering quality. In fact, not avoiding certain products might do more harm than good. When tuna is cheap, for instance, it should be a tip-off to think twice before taking it to the checkout.

Chowhound spoke with Maricel Gentile, executive chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and chef ambassador for K-Seafood USA, and we learned that there are different types of seafood to avoid buying at the grocery store. Maricel says, "a big red flag is if the seafood is too cheap, as that usually means it is mislabeled or has not been procured through proper channels and practices." Rather than appreciating a good deal, think about it for a second — for one, it might not actually be tuna, but escolar and just labeled as such. It's also possible it might not be sourced ethically. Tuna costs around $4.63 to $38.96 per pound, so if it's leaning towards the cheaper end of the spectrum, it's usually a sign to avoid it entirely.