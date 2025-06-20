Mexican Street Corn Sauce Is The Unexpectedly Versatile Salad Dressing You Should Be Using

When temps heat up and fresh summer dishes enter the meal rotation, so do the mayo-based dressings — we don't make the rules. The basic combo of creamy mayo, a bit of acidity via some lime juice, and some added spices is the starting point for many a beloved pasta salad, coleslaw, potato salad, and other cookout fare.

Mexican street corn sauce, which famously coats a fresh grilled ear of corn in creamy tangy flavor takes the mayo sauce to new heights, with heavy squeezes of lime juice, generous shakes of cayenne pepper, and the salty tang of creamy Cotija cheese. For anyone who's had the pleasure of chowing down on an ear of Mexican street corn, you'll need no convincing to work this sauce into as many meals as possible. Luckily, it works on all manner of salads, so think beyond just corn.

Swap out those basic vinaigrette and store bought bottles of ranch for Mexican street corn sauce on any and everything this summer. Looking to dress up juicy slabs of heirloom tomatoes, tossed green salads studded with summer produce, or crunchy cucumber salads? Look no further. Keep a jar of the Mexican street corn sauce mixed up in your fridge and use it as you would any salad dressing. This will help you immediately spice up just about any summer meal with a drizzle of spicy, creamy, salty goodness.