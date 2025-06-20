Mexican Street Corn Sauce Is The Unexpectedly Versatile Salad Dressing You Should Be Using
When temps heat up and fresh summer dishes enter the meal rotation, so do the mayo-based dressings — we don't make the rules. The basic combo of creamy mayo, a bit of acidity via some lime juice, and some added spices is the starting point for many a beloved pasta salad, coleslaw, potato salad, and other cookout fare.
Mexican street corn sauce, which famously coats a fresh grilled ear of corn in creamy tangy flavor takes the mayo sauce to new heights, with heavy squeezes of lime juice, generous shakes of cayenne pepper, and the salty tang of creamy Cotija cheese. For anyone who's had the pleasure of chowing down on an ear of Mexican street corn, you'll need no convincing to work this sauce into as many meals as possible. Luckily, it works on all manner of salads, so think beyond just corn.
Swap out those basic vinaigrette and store bought bottles of ranch for Mexican street corn sauce on any and everything this summer. Looking to dress up juicy slabs of heirloom tomatoes, tossed green salads studded with summer produce, or crunchy cucumber salads? Look no further. Keep a jar of the Mexican street corn sauce mixed up in your fridge and use it as you would any salad dressing. This will help you immediately spice up just about any summer meal with a drizzle of spicy, creamy, salty goodness.
Stick to the traditional recipe, or remix it to your liking
Mexican street corn, or elote, is often associated with Mexico City where it's a popular street food. Corn, in general, has deep ties to Mexican cuisine, as a revered food since at least the Aztec period. You can honor the roots of Mexican street corn — brought stateside by immigrants, as so many beloved dishes are — while giving it your own spin.
The basic equation for this flavorful Mexican street corn sauce is a less-exact recipe and more guideline-based. Stick to the traditional recipe, using mayo, lime, cayenne, Cotija, and Mexican crema (you'll also see versions calling for spices like paprika and chili powder, or even a base of both butter and mayo), or remix it based on what you have on hand.
Add in chopped cilantro to the sauce (or skip it). Make a plant-based version by swapping out traditional brands for plant-based mayo — or make your own — and leave out the Cotija. If you can't find Cotija cheese (often called the Parmesan of Mexico for its similarly salty, pungent, crumbly nature) or Mexican crema, sub in sour cream or feta. This creates a remixed version that hits all the right salty, tangy notes. Mix up a jar and keep in the fridge (add the Cotija and cilantro later for maximum freshness) and drizzle to add big flavor to just about anything and everything — from proteins to pastas, salads, slaws, and fresh veggies.