A Quick Dressing And Summer Produce Turn Watermelon Into An Unforgettable BBQ Side In 5 Minutes

Relying on its intrinsically fresh flavor, a watermelon salad comes together quickly. Therefore, it's easy to riff on the dish. You've likely heard of the viral watermelon and feta salad, which perfectly contrasts the cheese's sharpness with the fruitiness. Think in such terms to spin off the dish — add big flavors to offset sweetness. For salt, you could use a cottage cheese topping onto watermelon salad, lending an interesting texture and added protein to the dish. Alternatively, keep it on a Mediterranean theme, and incorporate kalamata olives, which shine just as well with their brininess. And for salt in its boldest form, you could even craft a batch of anchovy breadcrumbs to sprinkle atop.

Meanwhile, there's always lots to play with in the herbs department. Atop the classic pairing of basil and mint, you could use the earthier notes of parsley, or the peppery flavors of arugula. For a Mexican touch, you can always use cilantro, perhaps paired with the creamy composition of some avocado.

And finally, don't forget punchy flavors with a nice crunch: radishes, onions, shallots, and spicy peppers other than jalapeños. Just some simple cucumber adds a nice crunchy addition, too. As long you keep combinations diverse, and cover it all in the oil and citrus seasoning, your watermelon salad will shine as a BBQ side.