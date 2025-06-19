Ginger Ale Is Your Secret Weapon For Fragrant, Autumnal Biscuits

There's a genius way to unlock the most fragrant biscuits that you might not have ever considered — simply add ginger ale into your mix. That bottle of bubbly goodness in your fridge could be the simplest way to take your biscuits from "yeah, they're good" to something that will leave your friends begging for the recipe — and of course, it's up to you whether you want to give it all away.

So all you have to do is take your favorite biscuit mix and skip the usual water or milk and instead use ginger ale. The carbonation in the soda helps create an extra light and fluffy texture, while the ginger will add that subtle and almost spicy ginger flavor, which will make these biscuits perfect and warming. In fact, these are biscuits that will be begging to be eaten on a cool day, perhaps alongside a pumpkin spice latte.

However, not all ginger ales are equal, as you'll know if you ever read Chowhound's official ranking of ginger ale brands, from worst to best. What we want here is big flavor, so go for a brand that uses real ginger as opposed to the more sugary versions. You're looking for the warmth and spice of real ginger as opposed to a load of sugary sweetness.