Ginger Ale Is Your Secret Weapon For Fragrant, Autumnal Biscuits
There's a genius way to unlock the most fragrant biscuits that you might not have ever considered — simply add ginger ale into your mix. That bottle of bubbly goodness in your fridge could be the simplest way to take your biscuits from "yeah, they're good" to something that will leave your friends begging for the recipe — and of course, it's up to you whether you want to give it all away.
So all you have to do is take your favorite biscuit mix and skip the usual water or milk and instead use ginger ale. The carbonation in the soda helps create an extra light and fluffy texture, while the ginger will add that subtle and almost spicy ginger flavor, which will make these biscuits perfect and warming. In fact, these are biscuits that will be begging to be eaten on a cool day, perhaps alongside a pumpkin spice latte.
However, not all ginger ales are equal, as you'll know if you ever read Chowhound's official ranking of ginger ale brands, from worst to best. What we want here is big flavor, so go for a brand that uses real ginger as opposed to the more sugary versions. You're looking for the warmth and spice of real ginger as opposed to a load of sugary sweetness.
How to boost the ginger flavor without going overboard
If you're a real ginger fan and you want to turn up the heat even more, then try throwing some grated fresh ginger into the mix before you bake it to add an extra little zing — this is also a great way to use up fresh ginger. If you don't have fresh ginger on hand, ground ginger or a touch of ground cinnamon will also work to deepen the flavor. The question of fresh ginger vs. ground ginger in baking cookies is a good one to bear in mind, but honestly, either will work for the purpose of this recipe. Just remember that the goal here is to add a subtle background note of flavor, not to totally overwhelm the biscuit.
Another trick could be to simply brush the tops of your biscuits with melted butter mixed with a bit of honey and grated ginger as soon as they come out of the oven to give them a divine and fragrant finish that makes them smell irresistible (but be warned: the neighbors will be knocking). These ginger ale biscuits aren't at all complicated, but they definitely feel pretty darn special, and sometimes, that's exactly what colder days are calling for.