Ground Vs. Fresh Ginger: Which Is Best For Baking Cookies?

Ground ginger brings a peppery flavor to sweet and savory cooking. But while the spice features in curries and stews, it often blends into batters and baked goods better than fresh ginger does. It's for this reason that cookie recipes most often feature easily-dispersed ground ginger, which adds no texture to a dough, and can stand up to the heat of the oven without disintegrating.

Ground ginger can work as a replacement for fresh ginger in many cases. Approximately ¼ teaspoon of ground ginger is comparable to one teaspoon of grated fresh ginger. But it's best not to substitute fresh ginger in recipes calling for the powdered ingredient as the texture and moisture content is quite dissimilar.

You can make your own ground ginger by drying and dehydrating the fresh root, and then grinding it into a fine powder. Freshly ground ginger is much more pungent, and closer in flavor to the fresh root. While it can be good for as long as two years on the shelf, ground ginger's natural oils — which lend its signature aromatics and flavor — deteriorate as the powder ages. If you're wondering whether your ground ginger is fresh enough for your favorite recipe, give it a whiff. If it doesn't smell like ginger, your cookies will benefit from a new jar of this sweetly warm spice.