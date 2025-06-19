Everything You Need To Know To Make The Best Homemade Poutine

Certain dishes have a tendency to make your mouth water just thinking of them, and poutine is one that has a rightful place on that list. A plate of french fries drenched in gravy and cheese, and in some cases, tender bites of succulent meat — what more could a foodie ask for? It is inarguably Canada's most famous dish, and its popularity has extended far beyond the country's borders to earn it a reputation as a truly delicious creation.

Bringing all those components together into a perfect poutine can feel like a monumental task for a home cook. However, there is no need to be intimidated by poutine. Chef Randy Feltis of @KatherineWants, a TikTok channel dedicated to the culinary delights Feltis makes for his wife, Katherine, shared some exclusive insider tips with Chowhound to help home cooks make incredible poutine every time. Like many of the recipes Feltis covers in "Katherine Wants: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook," the book he co-authored with his wife, poutine is a meal best shared. The final result can vary greatly depending on the creative vision of the chef and the individual ingredients they choose to use. How you select and prepare each component of poutine makes a big difference in the overall success of the dish.