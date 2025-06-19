5 Ways To Use Hard Candy As A Cocktail Garnish

Instead of having a Hard Candy Christmas via the vocal stylings of Dolly Parton, let's aim for something a little less melancholy and a little more, well, tasty. How about we have ourselves a hard candy cocktail? Ok, so adding sweets to cocktails is nothing new. Anyone who has ever had a lemon drop shot, say, or a Dirty Shirley (with a prosecco twist), can attest to the sugary possibilities of a mixed drink. But, what if we took this a step further by actually adding candy to our cocktails?

Creating a hard candy garnish might be just the trick to sweeten up your next cocktail night, dinner party, or any occasion that calls for a bit of whimsy and an ounce or two of liquor. Of course, this will require more than just plopping a few Jolly Ranchers in the bottom of your cranberry vodka. No, no. There is a whole craft, an art, really, to incorporating hard candy into your next adult beverage. Below, we've gathered five of our sweetest ideas for sugaring up your next drink. (P.S. You can also add these crunchy, sweet, and sour garnishes to your mocktail or zero-proof cocktails because even those who don't imbibe deserve mixed beverages with a twist.)